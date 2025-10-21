  • home icon
  Aryna Sabalenka's boyfriend Georgios reacts to Belarusian enjoying Dubai vacation with 'bestie' Paula Badosa in his absence

Aryna Sabalenka's boyfriend Georgios reacts to Belarusian enjoying Dubai vacation with 'bestie' Paula Badosa in his absence

By Aliasgar Ayaz
Modified Oct 21, 2025 06:44 GMT
Aryna Sabalenka with her boyfriend Georgios Frangulis (L) Paula Badosa (R) | Getty
Aryna Sabalenka with her boyfriend Georgios Frangulis (L) Paula Badosa (R) | Getty

Aryna Sabalenka’s boyfriend, Georgios Frangulis, reacted to the Belarusian’s “girls’ day” outing with close friend and fellow WTA star Paula Badosa in Dubai. The two players are making the most of their downtime together.

Sabalenka shared a carousel of Instagram photos flaunting several bikinis, while Badosa joined her in a stylish two-piece. The duo posed for multiple pictures together and even filmed a fun TikTok video, clearly enjoying some well-deserved downtime away from the rigors of the WTA Tour.

The World No. 1 captioned the post:

"Much needed girl’s day with my bestie 💕👯‍♀️👙"
Sabalenka's boyfriend, Frangulis, who also actively shares moments of his life with the WTA star online, reacted with emojis:

"😍😮‍💨"
Georgios Frangulis' comment on Aryna Sabalenka's post | Instagram

Sabalenka and Frangulis began their relationship in early 2024. The couple now travels frequently together, sharing highlights of their vacations, from Greece to beach getaways, on social media.

The Belarusian's friendship with Badosa is also very public. They have often referred to each other as “soulmates” and enjoy downtime together. On court at the Australian Open this year, they faced off in a semifinal. Sabalenka won it in straight sets, yet quickly reverted to friends, with the Belarusian promising a shopping trip for Badosa.

Paula Badosa ends her 2025 season as Aryna Sabalenka gears up for the WTA Finals in Riyadh

Paula Badosa and Aryna Sabalenka at the 2025 Australian Open - Source: Getty

Paula Badosa had another topsy-turvy year on the WTA Tour with multiple breaks due to injuries. She held an 18-12 record in 2025 and dropped to World No. 26. She had multiple quarterfinal appearances, but her best performance had come in January when she reached the Australian Open semifinal.

She had to end her season early due to a left hip injury that led to her mid-match retirement at the China Open in September. Her post on Instagram read:

"No matter how many obstacles come my way, I promise you this: I will keep fighting, I will keep pushing, and I will keep finding my way back... See you in 2026."
Meanwhile, Aryna Sabalenka is enjoying another exceptional year on tour. She has won four titles, including one Grand Slam event. Since winning the US Open, the World No. 1 has played only at the Wuhan Open, where she lost in the semifinal.

With 9,990 points, Sabalenka has already qualified as No. 1 for the WTA Finals next month in Riyadh. She is joined by Iga Swiatek, Coco Gauff, Jessica Pegula, Madison Keys, Amanda Anisimova, and Jasmine Paolini. One spot is still up for grabs.

Edited by Aliasgar Ayaz
