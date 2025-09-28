Aryna Sabalenka relishes her boyfriend Georgios' company during scenic Greece trip, spends time with football 'legend' amid tennis training

Aryna Sabalenka's boyfriend, Georgios, shared glimpses of the couple's vacation in Greece as the World No. 1 continues her downtime from the court, spending quality time with her Brazilian partner.Aryna Sabalenka was last seen in action on the court in New York at the US Open, where the Belarusian put together a stellar campaign, clinching the fourth Major title of her career. Her partner, Frangulis, was a regular presence in the World No. 1 's box, cheering her on in every match, after which Sabalenka has been away from the court, enjoying her time in Greece, which could be seen in the snapshot shared by Frangulis on Instagram.Aryna Sabalenka spends time away from court with boyfriend Georgios in Greece (Source: Instagram)During their time in Greece, the couple also met famous football star Giorgios Karagounis, a legend in Greek football. Karagounis has represented the National soccer team for a record 139 times, and was a member of the successful Greek campaign at the 2004 Euro Cup, along with playing over 400 matches for various clubs like Panathinaikos, Benfica, Inter Milan, and Fulham.Frangulis was excited to meet the soccer star and shared the picture with him, along with Sabalenka&quot;@karagounis_giorgios file mou! You are a legend!&quot; posted FrangulisAryna Sabalenka's boyfriend, Georgios, shares a picture with famous Greek Soccer player Giorgios Karagounis (Source: Instagram)It was not just fun and games for Sabalenka, as the World No.1 also hit the practice courts with her team, resuming her training and hitting drills before she returns to the Tour.&quot;Train, tan, more training, repeat&quot; posted Sabalenka View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAryna Sabalenka is expected to be back in action at the Wuhan Open, where she is the defending champion.&quot;It means a lot to defend this title,&quot;- Aryna Sabalenka on her US Open victorySabalenka at the 2025 US Open (Getty)Coming into the US Open, Aryna Sabalenka was the top seed and the defending champion, but the odds were stacked against her, as she had two runner-up finishes and a close semifinal loss in the three Majors in 2025, so far, and no one had defended the New York Major since Serena Williams in 2014.After she completed her victory, Sabalenka appeared on the BBC network, talking about her successful campaign, and admitted that this win was more significant for her as she had to face a lot of challenges, and that she had faith in the hard work she put in behind the scenes, which made her confident about winning a Major title this year.&quot;This one felt different. It felt like I had to overcome a lot of things to get it. I knew that because of the hard work we put in, I deserved to have a Grand Slam title this season. When I fell, it was because it means a lot to defend this title and to bring such great tennis,&quot; said Aryna Sabalenka (via BBC).With Sabalenka withdrawing from the China Open, it opens up an opportunity for Iga Swiatek to close the gap to the Belarusian in the WTA rankings, should the Pole have a deep run in Beijing, making it an interesting prospect in the closing stages of the 2025 season.