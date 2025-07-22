Aryna Sabalenka's boyfriend Georgios reacts as Belarusian soaks up the sun in chic swimwear during relaxing getaway

Aryna Sabalenka is taking some time off the tennis court to recharge following her Wimbledon heartbreak, where she was once again defeated in the semifinal, marking the third time this has happened. Amanda Anisimova defeated her in three sets in the summit clash.Sabalenka is making the most of her downtime with her boyfriend, Georgios Frangulis. On Monday, she shared a sun-soaked picture from her final vacation days. She can be seen lounging in a pool atop a watermelon float. Sabalenka was dressed in a sparkling green bikini and playful flower-shaped sunglasses. The Belarusian captioned the post:“soaking in the last few days of vacation ☀️,” while Disco Lines and Tinashe's &quot;No Broke Boys&quot; played in the background.Sabalenka's Instagrams storyThe story was actually a reshare of her own post, where she documented her vacation thus far. It included a candid photo of hers in the backdrop of the open seat while she sits in the corner of the boat. She also took warm pictures of the sunset and added them in this carousel. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHer boyfriend, Georgios Frangulis, dropped a pair of grinning emojis &quot;😁😁&quot; in the comments.Comments sectionEarlier, Sabalenka posted photos from her time in Mykonos, Greece on Instagram. She captioned the post:&quot;The sweetest summer 🍬🩷✨&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostFrangulis is a Brazilian entrepreneur and founder of Oakberry. He has been a supportive presence in Sabalenka’s life. With the hardcourt season fast approaching, Sabalenka appears refreshed and recharged.Aryna Sabalenka to take a break from tour after WimbledonShortly after her hard-fought 6‑4, 4‑6, 6‑4 loss to Amanda Anisimova, Aryna Sabalenka hit pause on the tour. She withdrew from the Canadian Open in Montreal to manage fatigue and focus on her mental and physical recovery ahead of the US Open hard-court swing.She released a statement that she won't be able to participate in the WTA 1000 event in Canada, which starts on July 27. With the US Open looming, she wants to be in best shape mentally, so that she can get the best results on the court.“I’m looking forward to kicking off the North American hard-court swing, but to give myself the best chance for success this season, I’ve decided it’s in my best interest to skip Montreal,&quot; she said.Aryna Sabalenka is expected to resume play around mid‑August, starting with the US Open mixed doubles with Grigor Dimitrov on August 19, before debuting in the singles draw on August 27.