Aryna Sabalenka's boyfriend Georgios in splits over Nick Kyrgios' Novak Djokovic Australian Open saga parody

Aryna Sabalenka's boyfriend, Georgios Frangulis, has reacted to Nick Kyrgios' recent video that commented on the situation faced by Novak Djokovic at this year's edition of the Australian Open. The entrepreneur though the post was funny. The video also brought attention to Djokovic's experience after the story hit the news cycle.

Frangulis continues to support Aryna Sabalenka throughout the Belarusian's campaign to win a third consecutive Australian Open title. The second week of the first Grand Slam even of the year is kicking off. There's only a few matches left until Sabalenka can set up a date with destiny.

The video shows Nick Kyrgios interviewing Elliot Loney while the internet personality pretends to be Novak Djokovic. The post was made in reference to what the Serbian Grand Slam champion experienced with a member of the press last week. Loney, in his best Djokovic impression, calls Kyrgios "overrated" and a "has-been".

Georgios Frangulis then replied to the post with laughing emojis, showing that he thought that the video was amusing. Aryna Sabalenka's boyfriend had some fun with Kyrgios and Loney's version of what happened when one of the best tennis players in history was disrespected at the Australian Open.

Aryna Sabalenka aiming for tennis history

Aryna Sabalenka is looking to win three Australian Open tournaments in a row. The Belarusian recently defeated Mirra Andreeva in the fourth round of the Grand Slam event. Sabalenka will need to bring the best of her tennis abilities to the court when facing Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in the quarterfinals of this year's Australian Open.

Sabalenka has faced Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova three times in the past, with the Russian leading the rivalry. The last time Sabalenka battled against Pavlyuchenkova on the court was during the 2021 edition of the French Open. The Russian walked away with the win in three sets.

Aryna Sabalenka defeated Zheng Qinwen in last year's final. The Belarusian went on to lift trophies in both Cincinnati and the US Open. While Sabalenka has tough challenges ahead of her, the player has started this season by claiming the title at the Brisbane event earlier this month.

Regardless of the results achieved by Aryna Sabalenka in this year's edition of the Australian Open, it's nice to see athletes having fun during the event. While the situation between Novak Djokovic and the press at the tournament was unfortunate, the Grand Slam champion's friends continue to show their support.

