Aryna Sabalenka's boyfriend Georgios, Tommy Paul's girlfriend Paige share sweet reactions as Coco Gauff & Belarusian bury the hatchet at Wimbledon

Aryna Sabalenka and Coco Gauff have already made a splash at the 2025 Wimbledon Championships by reconciling during a fun practice session. After Sabalenka caused a massive controversy by downplaying the American's victory in the French Open final, the duo buried the hatchet with an endearing gesture.

After suffering a heartbreaking loss in the Roland Garros final, Sabalenka came under fire for suggesting that it was her own error-prone display that sealed the win for Gauff. She also claimed that Iga Swiatek, whom she beat in the semifinals, would've emerged victorious against the American in the title clash. Despite the drama caused by Sabalenka's statements, Gauff chose to give her the "benefit of the doubt" after rebutting her claim about Swiatek.

Aryna Sabalenka and Coco Gauff have since arrived at the All England Club for their Wimbledon campaigns. The duo recently reunited for a practice session at SW19 and settled their differences with a fun dance session and amusing TikTok video.

"TikTok dances always had a way of bringing people together 🕺😜,' Sabalenka captioned the Instagram post.

Gauff and Sabalenka mending their friendship caught the attention of the Belarusian's boyfriend Georgios Frangulis, who sent his love to the duo. Tommy Paul's girlfriend Paige Lorenze and Anna Kalinskaya also shared endearing reactions to the clip.

"😮‍💨💜," Frangulis commented.

"THE GIRLS ARE GIRLING," Lorenze wrote.

"🔥," Kalinskaya commented.

Comments on Aryna Sabalenka and Coco Gauff's Instagram post

Coco Gauff has also revealed that she accepted Aryna Sabalenka's "olive branch" and encouraged fans to squash the drama and get along just like they were doing.

A look at Coco Gauff and Aryna Sabalenka's Wimbledon draw

Aryna Sabalenka and the American - Source: Getty

No. 1 seed Aryna Sabalenka will kick off her quest for her maiden Wimbledon title against Carson Branstine at this year's grasscourt Major. Branstine lamented her difficult draw with an amusing message after setting up a meeting with the World No. 1 and title favorite in the first round.

If Sabalenka beats Branstine, she will face the winner of the match between Lulu Sun and Marie Bouzkova. The Belarusian could then face home favorite Emma Raducanu or defending champion Marketa Vondrousova in the third round, followed by a potential fourth-round clash with Elina Svitolina.

Headlining the bottom half of the draw, Coco Gauff will lock horns with Dayana Yastremska in her opening match at SW19. Subsequently, she will take on Victoria Azarenka or Anastasia Zakharova in the second round, with Sofia Kenin and Taylor Townsend potentially looming in the third round. Gauff's likely fourth-round opponents include Daria Kasatkina and Liudmila Samsonova.

