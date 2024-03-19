Aryna Sabalenka's boyfriend Konstantin Koltsov dies at age 42 in Miami: Reports

Aryna Sabalenka's boyfriend and former ice hockey player, Konstantin Koltsov, has tragically died at just 42 years of age, according to latest reports.

Koltsov was a former professional hockey player from Belarus who competed professionally for 18 years. He played for the Pittsburgh Penguins in the National Hockey League (NHL) for three seasons between 2002 and 2006, and also represented the Belarusian national team at the Winter Olympics in 2002 and 2010.

After calling an end to his professional career in 2016, Koltsov took up coaching roles for various teams. Most recently, he lent his expertise as an assistant coach for Salavat Yulaev Ufa in the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) from 2022-2024.

While it is unclear when Aryna Sabalenka and Konstantin Koltsov started dating, they made their relationship public in June 2021. The couple did not shy away from gushing over each other on social media, frequently offering fans a peek into their bond.

Sabalenka is currently in Miami for the Miami Open, entering the WTA 1000 event as the second seed. Koltsov reportedly joined her in the coastal city to cheer her on during her campaign.

Tragically, reports emerged from Belarusian and Russian media sources that Koltsov had passed away in Miami, with the cause of his death remaining unknown.

Salavat Yulaev, the KHL team Koltsov coached, released a statement on Telegram, seemingly confirming the heartbreaking news and paying tribute to the Belarusian's "strong and cheerful" personality. They also extended their heartfelt condolences to his friends and family.

"It is with deep sorrow that we inform you that Salavat Yulaev coach Konstantin Koltsov has passed away. He was a strong and cheerful person, he was loved and respected by players, colleagues, and fans. Konstantin Evgenievich forever wrote himself into the history of our club," the club posted (Translated from Russian).

"Koltsov won the Russian Championship and the Gagarin Cup as part of Salavat Yulaev, and did a great job on the team's coaching staff.The hockey club "Salavat Yulaev" expresses its condolences to the family and friends of Konstantin Evgenievich Koltsov. Bright memory..."

Hockey club Salavet Yulaev's Telegram post

Aryna Sabalenka received tiger-themed Valentine's Day gift from boyfriend Konstantin Koltsov

Aryna Sabalenka and her boyfriend Konstantin Koltsov

Konstantin Koltsov treated Aryna Sabalenka to a stunning gold necklace featuring a tiger pendant on Valentine's Day last month. The World No. 2 proudly flaunted her new accessory on social media and indulged in playful banter with her boyfriend.

"Valentine's Day was quite successful for me, but not for Kostantin Koltsov," Sabalenka posted on her Instagram story.

Aryna Sabalenka's Instagram story

Koltsov's decision to opt for a tiger-themed gift didn't come as a surprise, given Sabalenka's affinity for tigers. The two-time Grand Slam champion sports two different tattoos of roaring tigers on her body, one gracing her inner left forearm and another adorning her upper left thigh.