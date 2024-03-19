Aryna Sabalenka's boyfriend Konstantin Koltsov's death being investigated as "apparent suicide" by Miami Police Department: Reports

Aryna Sabalenka's boyfriend and former NHL player Konstantin Koltsov's death is being investigated as an "apparent suicide" by the Miami-Dade Police Department, according to the latest reports.

News surfaced on Monday night (March 18) that the Belarusian died unexpectedly in Miami at the age of just 42, sending shock waves across the tennis community. While it was initially unconfirmed, Salavat Yulaev, the KHL (Kontinental Hockey League) team that Koltsov served as an assistant coach for in recent years, released a statement confirming the unfortunate news.

"It is with deep sorrow that we inform you that Salavat Yulaev coach Konstantin Koltsov has passed away. He was a strong and cheerful person, he was loved and respected by players, colleagues, and fans. The hockey club "Salavat Yulaev" expresses its condolences to the family and friends of Konstantin Evgenievich Koltsov," the statement read.

With the cause of his death remaining unknown for several hours, it has now come to light that it could be a case of suicide. According to a statement released by a spokesman for the Miami PD (Detective Argemis "AC" Colome, as per the United Press International), investigators were called to the location of his stay in response to a man "jumping out of a balcony."

The Homicide Bureau of the police department has now taken over the investigation, with preliminary assurances that no foul play is being suspected at the moment.

“According to investigators on Monday, March 18, 2024, at approximately 12:39 a.m., Bal Harbour Police and Fire Rescue were dispatched to the St. Regis Bal Harbour Resort, 9703 Collins Avenue, in reference to a male that jumped from a balcony."

“The Miami-Dade Police Department, Homicide Bureau, responded and has taken over the investigation of the apparent suicide of Mr. Konstantin Koltsov … No foul play is suspected.”

Aryna Sabalenka still expected to compete at Miami Open 2024

While Aryna Sabalenka's practice session on Tuesday at the Miami Open was canceled after news of Konstantin Koltsov's death, it is now being reported that the World No. 2 will continue to compete at the tournament.

As stated by commentators on-site in Miami, Sabalenka will opt out of press conferences but still play at the WTA 1000 event. Last year, she reached the quarterfinals here before falling to Sorana Cirstea.

This time around, Aryna Sabalenka is seeded No. 2 and will take on either Simona Halep or Paula Badosa in the second round after receiving a bye in the first round.