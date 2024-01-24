Aryna Sabalenka's frequent reference to the 'atmosphere' in her post-match comments at the 2024 Australian Open has sparked hilarious reactions from tennis fans.

Sabalenka has produced a clinical campaign during her title defense in Melbourne, conceding just 16 games without dropping any sets in five matches so far. She made a return to the semifinals of the Australian Open in commanding fashion, defeating ninth seed Barbora Krejcikova 6-2, 6-3 in just 71 minutes.

Beyond her stellar on-court performance, Aryna Sabalenka piqued the interest of tennis fans with her on-court interview. The World No. 2 expressed satisfaction with her performance before conveying her gratitude to the crowd for creating an incredible atmosphere at Rod Laver Arena. Interestingly, the Belarusian said the word 'atmosphere' three times in as many sentences.

"I think it was a reallt great match today. I think I played really great tennis and I really hope that I can keep playing that way or even better as I always say," Aryna Sabalenka said.

"And of course guys thank you so much for the atmosphere. I know all of you are waiting for the next match but still thank you so much for the atmosphere. I really enjoyed it, it's reminding me [of] the atmosphere in the final last year so thank you so much. I really enjoyed playing in front of you all," she added.

Given the trend of Sabalenka mentioning the 'atmosphere' after her matches, tennis fans couldn't resist poking fun at her repeated use of the word.

"Aryna's child will definitely be called Atmosphere," a fan posted.

Expand Tweet

"At this point the word atmosphere should sponsor her," another fan chimed in.

Expand Tweet

One fan even compiled a 40-second montage of the World No. 2 repeatedly using the word 'atmosphere' in her post-match interviews.

"Thank you so much for an amazing atmosphere, guys," the fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

Here are a few more reactions from fans:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Aryna Sabalenka to take on Coco Gauff in blockbuster Australian Open QF

Coco Gauff defeated Aryna Sabalenka in the 2023 US Open final

Following her win over Barbora Krejcikova, Aryna Sabalenka will lock horns with Coco Gauff in a blockbuster quarterfinal clash at the Australian Open. This will serve as a rematch of their thrilling 2023 US Open final, where Gauff claimed a 2-6, 6-3, 6-2 win over the Belarusian to clinch her maiden Grand Slam title.

Sabalenka disclosed that she was eager to avenge her defeat at the New York Major, expressing her immense excitement for the upcoming semifinal clash against the American.

"I love it. I love it. After US Open, I really wanted that revenge, and, I mean, that's a great match. It's always great battles against Coco, with really great fights. I'm happy to play her, and I'm super excited to play that semifinal match," Aryna Sabalenka said during her post-match press conference.

The World No. 2 also acknowledged Gauff as a formidable opponent, highlighting her stellar on-court agility and the challenge of finishing points against the 19-year-old.

"She's moving really well. Everything you do on court, it's coming back. So you need to build the point probably couple times in one point to have that -- not like easy shot, but yeah, easy shot, you know, to finish the point. So that's why she's really tough opponent," she added.