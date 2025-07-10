Aryna Sabalenka's connection to David Beckham-founded brand: Looking into Belarusian's coach wearing unique "IM8" cap at Wimbledon 2025

Aryna Sabalenka has recently entered into a partnership with IM8, a brand in the health and wellness industry, as their brand ambassador. The brand is one with a high profile, as it was co-founded by football legend David Beckham recently.

Ad

The brand's essential focus is on nutrition, which is delivered by its two signature products: a supplement powder consisting of essential vitamins and a type of capsule that is engineered to enhance longevity and ensure a smooth aging process for the consumer.

It was a big coup for IM8, as they got World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka on board as the brand ambassador. This is the first time that the Belarusian player has ventured into the health and wellness industry, giving her endorsement to a nutrition product.

Ad

Trending

A few days ahead of Wimbledon 2025, the company's social media page on Instagram made a post, publicly announcing the collaboration. The caption started with a quote by Sabalenka,

“Trust is everything.” - @arynasabalenka , World No. 1

Ad

The collaboration was there to be seen at Wimbledon, as Jason Stacy, Sabalenka's fitness trainer, was seen wearing a cap with the "IM8" logo embossed on it while he was in the stands, supporting the Belarusian.

On the company's page, Sabalenka has stated that her journey as a champion tennis player has not solely depended on her talent but rather on her preparations, fitness, recovery, and taking care of her body. She has stated that the partnership with IM8 is not a mere endorsement for her but rather reflects her approach to professional tennis.

Ad

"It's not just about talent; it's about preparation, recovery, and fueling your body with exactly what it needs to perform. That's why my partnership with IM8 isn't just another endorsement—it's a genuine part of my championship routine and the secret weapon in my arsenal." Sabalenka on the official IM8 page

Aryna Sabalenka has been in action at the 2025 Wimbledon and is scheduled to play her semifinal match against America's Amanda Anisimova on July 10 (Thursday).

Ad

Aryna Sabalenka will look to reach her maiden Wimbledon final on July 10

In Picture: Sabalenka in action (Getty)

Wimbledon remains the only Major where Aryna Sabalenka has yet to reach the final. She reached the semis back in 2021 and 2023 but lost against the likes of Karolina Pliskova and Ons Jabeur, respectively, despite being a set up on both occasions.

Ad

This time around, Sabalenka will face Amanda Anisimova in her third Wimbledon semifinal, trailing 3-5 in the head-to-head against the American player. However, the World No. 1 has won their last few encounters, including her latest triumph over the American opponent at Roland Garros this year.

Sabalenka has been in fine form this year at SW19, winning against the likes of Carson Branstine, Marie Bouzkova, Emma Raducanu, and Elise Mertens in straight sets to reach the quarterfinals. In the last eight, she faced unseeded Laura Siegemund, where she lost the first set. However, she rallied back, winning the match in three sets to advance to the semifinal.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author SAGNIK DATTA Sagnik, a Mass Communication and Journalism graduate, is a tennis journalist at Sportskeeda. Before finding his spot in the tennis writing team, he worked as a junior content specialist for academic content writing firms for a couple of years.



Before putting out any information in the public domain, Sagnik makes sure that every element of his content is well-researched and backed with credible data so that there is no misinterpretation of facts or quotes and ethical standards are maintained. To do so, Sagnik follows reputed websites like the Tennis Channel and Tennis TV, and renowned journalists on social media.



He is a fan of former player Roger Federer, and just like his favorite player, Sagnik likes to bring perfection to his write-ups by providing concise and on-point content. Speaking of the ‘GOAT’ debate, Sagnik believes that it is a bit unfair to compare the legends of the game from different eras who have played on different terms. But if he were to pick one, he’d go for Novak Djokovic based on his tally of 24 Grand Slam titles.



When not writing about tennis and technically analyzing the sport, which he believes are his 'forte', Sagnik indulges in reading books. Know More