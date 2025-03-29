Aryna Sabalenka's dominance and Jessica Pegula's grueling run reflected in their dramatically different paths to Miami Open final

Aryna Sabalenka and Jessica Pegula have set up a blockbuster final at the 2025 Miami Open. However, the stark difference in their respective campaigns at the WTA 1000 event could give the World No. 1 an edge heading into the highly anticipated title clash.

Sabalenka has produced a dominant campaign at the Miami Open, beating the likes of defending champion Danielle Collins, Zheng Qinwen, and Jasmine Paolini to reach the final without dropping a set. Meanwhile, Pegula has endured grueling three-set battles with Anna Kalinskaya and Emma Raducanu, as well as a two-hour and 26-minute encounter with Alexandra Eala in the semifinals, en route to the title clash.

As such, Aryna Sabalenka will likely be on fresher legs in the final, given that she has spent just five hours and 43 minutes on court during her Miami Open campaign compared to Jessica Pegula's nine hours and 44 minutes.

However, it is worth mentioning that the World No. 1's second-round opponent Elena-Gabriela Ruse retired from their encounter after Sabalenka won the opening set 6-1, which has played a role in her lower court time.

During her post-match press conference after beating Alexandra Eala, Pegula admitted that her exhaustion had already set in even before the tournament had ended. The American also lamented the short turnaround between tournaments, highlighting how mentally difficult it was to compete on tour.

"Yeah, I mean, it's so tough. I'm exhausted and I didn't win the tournament yet. It will come around, and next week I will be in Charleston trying to do the same thing and it's forgotten. Same thing. I feel like I was just here a couple of weeks ago," Pegula said.

We're already back in Miami, and next year it will be the same thing, and then you're freaking out because you're defending points, and then you have to worry about that. Tennis is so tough on the mental side," she added.

Despite her exhaustion, Jessica Pegula will look to deliver her best performance in the Miami Open final. The World No. 4 will have a difficult task ahead, since Aryna Sabalenka holds a 6-2 lead in their head-to-head record. The Belarusian also claimed a 7-5, 7-5 victory in their latest meeting in the 2024 US Open final.

"It's going to be tough, hopefully I can get the better of Aryna Sabalenka here" - Jessica Pegula on facing Belarusian in Miami Open final

Jessica Pegula and Aryna Sabalenka - Source: Getty

During her press conference, Jessica Pegula expressed pride at having established herself as one of the best hard-court players on tour alongside Aryna Sabalenka. However, the American acknowledged that Sabalenka was a level above her, given the Belarusian's three hard-court Grand Slam titles.

Although Pegula acknowledged that it would be a tough matchup, she expressed her desire to avenge her recent losses by beating Sabalenka in the final.

"I mean, I feel like I'm one of them, and I think she's just a little bit better than me, results-wise, winning Australia, winning US Open, beating me Cincy, US Open. It's going to be tough. Hopefully I can get the better of her here," Pegula said.

"That would be awesome. But, you know, I'm also really proud that, you know, I can put myself up there with one of the best hard court players in the world. Making another final of a 1000 is huge," she added.

Furthermore, Jessica Pegula conveyed her hope that the home crowd would rally behind her in support to and give her an edge over Aryna Sabalenka in the Miami Open final.

