"Aryna Sabalenka's probably feeling self-imposed pressure" - Lindsay Davenport explains how Emma Raducanu could pull off shock Wimbledon upset

Former player Lindsay Davenport weighed in on Aryna Sabalenka's self-imposed pressure to win Wimbledon and how Emma Raducanu can cruise to victory in the third round against the World No. 1 today. Sabalenka had a final exit at the French Open, losing to No. 2 Coco Gauff.

Ad

Aryna Sabalenka has been making waves on the court since winning the Australian Open in 2023. She added two Grand Slam wins to her repertoire in 2024 and vied for a third title in Melbourne this year but succumbed to Madison Keys in the finals. Her chances of a fourth major win also ended when Coco Gauff emerged victorious at the French Open.

Now at Wimbledon, the Belarusian hasn't lost a single set in the first two rounds, geared up for a clash with British No. 1 Emma Raducanu in the next round. Ahead of the bout, former player and three-time Grand Slam champion Lindsay Davenport weighed in on Sabalenka's mindset of putting herself under pressure to win in the major, especially after back-to-back final losses.

Ad

Trending

"I think Sabalenka judges herself on Grand Slam titles, and for Sabalenka to get now to the third major of the year, have chances in the first two final losses. Close matches in both of them and to not have one. I think she's probably feeling a ittle bit of self-imposed pressure to win here at Wimbledon." (via Tennis Channel)

Ad

Davenport also discussed how Emma Raducanu, the 2021 US Open champion, could make her secure a win against the Belarusian.

"She's got to wait for her chances if she gets some chances on second serve, she's got to go hard middle. And when she's got a little bit of time, that's when she goes to the wings. She can't afford to go off the court too soft because then you open up the angle for Sabalenka."

Ad

Ad

Aryna Sabalenka has 20 WTA Tour-level singles titles in her resume and won two Grand Slam titles at the Australian Open in 2021 and the US Open in 2019.

Aryna Sabalenka made her feelings known about top players exiting Wimbledon early

Aryna Sabalenka at the Championships - Wimbledon 2025 - (Source: Getty)

Aryna Sabalenka lost to Coco Gauff in the French Open finals, but the latter failed to advance to the second round at Wimbledon. Jessica Pegula, who had a fourth-round exit from the French Open, also succumbed to Elisabetta Cocciaretto in the opening round, leaving Sabalenka worried about top players' poor lucks.

Ad

"It’s very sad to see so many top players lose in the first round. As the time shows, you better focus on yourself and stay away from the results. Of course you’re gonna know the overall picture. But it’s better to take it one step at a time and do your best every time you’re out here competing. I’m trying to stay away. I hope it’s no upsets anymore in this tournament… if you know what I mean." (via on-court interview)

At the 2023 US Open she earned the top rank for the first time, becoming the 29th player to be ranked No.1 in the WTA rankings.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Agnijeeta Majumder Agnijeeta is a US Olympics journalist at Sportskeeda. She holds a Master’s degree in English and has worked as a school teacher, a blogger, a content writer and a sports writer over the past 5 years. A lover of high-adrenaline track and field events, she was also a sprinter during her school days.



Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone happens to be her favorite Olympian, and the athlete’s feat of breaking four records within 13 months inspires her, apart from the American's body language on and off the track. Grant Hackett swimming with a partially dysfunctional lung and winning gold in Athens is her all-time favorite Olympic moment.



Agnijeeta believes that deriving of unique angles from podcasts and interviews carried out by Olympics.com, along with hype-building of potential Olympic events on social media can help fill the coverage gap during the off season.



When not at her work desk, Agnijeeta likes to sing and paint. She also plays string instruments like guitar and ukulele and is an avid player of word puzzles. Know More