Aryna Sabalenka's racket smash steals the show as she stars with Caitlin Clark, Sha'carri Richardson & more in Nike's striking Super Bowl ad

Nike aired its new anthem "So Win" starring female athletes Aryna Sabalenka, Caitlin Clark and Jordan Chiles amongst others during the primetime slot of the Superbowl LIX. The match saw the Philadelphia Eagles emerging victorious, winning 40-22 over last year's champions, the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Superbowl is a phenomenon in the United States and worldwide. As a result, companies target their advertisement during the marquee event to attract the most attention.

Nike launched the "So Win" brand anthem during this year's Super Bowl. The video was stacked with some of the most high-profile female athletes, who are affiliated with Nike. The advertisement focuses on how female athletes get over the social stereotypes that they face, and emerge victorious.

Many high-profile athletes from different sporting disciplines were spotted in the video. Sha'carri Richardson from Athletics, Caitlin Clark, Sabrina Ionescu, Juju Watkins from Basketball, Jordan Chiles from Gymnastics, Alexia Putellas from soccer and so on were all part of the campaign aimed at empowering women to be stronger and in the words of Nike, 'just do it'. American singer Doechii was the voice of the video.

Aryna Sabalenka was the only tennis player featured in the video. The Current No. 1 was seen throwing her racquet after the Australian Open final last month. The Belarusian came second to USA's Madison Keys after a heartbreaking loss in three sets.

The loss to Keys prevented Sabalenka from winning a hat trick of titles in Melbourne, having lifted the Daphne Ackers Trophy in 2023 and 2024.

"This one was the toughest one"- Aryna Sabalenka on her final loss against Madison Keys

In picture: Aryna Sabalenka (Getty)

The World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka candidly admitted that moving on from her loss in the Australian Open final has been difficult. While talking to the press, the Belarusian claimed that this was one of the toughest losses she has faced in her career so far, and that she still had difficulty moving on from that match even after a week.

"This one was the toughest one. I think for a week I was still thinking about that match," she said.

After splitting the first two sets, Sabalenka and Keys had gone toe-to-to in their third set, holding their serve for the first 10 games. The crucial eleventh game saw the score be at 30-30. Keys kept her composure and served out the game, taking a 6-5 lead. The American made her move in the twelfth game, breaking the Belarusian's serve to win her first Grand Slam title.

Talking about the last two games, Sabelnka did not shy away from crediting her opponent for playing high-quality tennis in a high-pressure situation.

"Honestly, looking back and thinking about those two lost games (in the final set), I didn't do anything wrong, she just played out of her mind, and it was her day, there's nothing to regret. I think right now I'm fully recovered after that tough match," she added.

The World No.1 will be in action at the Qatar Open, where she will begin her campaign with a second-round match against Ekaterina Alexandrova.

