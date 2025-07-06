Aryna Sabalenka sends heartwarming message to Emma Raducanu after Brit holds no grudges about crushing Wimbledon loss

Aryna Sabalenka responded to Emma Raducanu's heartfelt message after the latter's third-round loss at Wimbledon on Friday. The iconic tournament commenced on June 30, 2025, and will conclude on July 13 at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club.

Sabalenka and Raducanu locked horns on Friday, July 4, in the third round under the roof on Centre Court. The Brit earned a set point but fell short of converting it, which led to a loss in the first set. The 22-year-old started strong in the second set, but couldn't hold on to the lead, eventually losing the match 7-6(8), 6-4. After her quest to win her first Wimbledon title came to an end, Raducanu expressed her gratitude for being part of an unforgettable night and conveyed her well wishes for the World No. 1.

"Many feelings to compute but that was a mega night to have been part of.," Raducanu wrote. "⚡️Thank you for the thrilling energy and atmosphere💡♥️good luck for the rest of the way @arynasabalenka."

The Belarusian tennis star acknowledged the British No. 1's performance while expecting bigger battles between them in the future.

"You played incredibly good🔥I’m sure we gonna play big matches in the future 🙌"

Emma Raducanu responds to Aryna Sabalenka's predictions for British No. 1

In a press conference following the third round, Aryna Sabalenka showed confidence in Emma Raducanu's ability to return to the top 10, stating that the Brit was making phenomenal improvement in consistency and looked mentally strong.

"I’m definitely sure that, maybe not in the months, but in a bit longer period, she’s definitely gonna get back in the top. She’s fighting. She’s playing much better. She’s more consistent. I can see that mentally, she’s healthy. That’s really important. I’m pretty sure she’s getting there," said Sabalenka.

However, Raducanu's view differed from that of Sabalenka, who, during an interview with Sky Sports, acknowledged the Belarusian's kind words but stated that she needed to keep working and improving.

"It's nice of her to say that, but I think it was pretty clear the difference. In the big moments, she was able to convert, she was able to hit some incredible shots," Raducanu said. "I just need to keep working and get back to the drawing board and improve a lot more."

Sabalenka will face the Belgian 24th seed Elise Mertens in the fourth round on Sunday.

