"It was pretty clear the difference" - Emma Raducanu unconvinced by Aryna Sabalenka's optimistic prediction for her after Wimbledon battle

Emma Raducanu recently responded to Aryna Sabalenka's optimistic statement about the Brit being in the top 10 in the future shortly after defeating her at Wimbledon. The tournament kicked off on June 30 and will wrap up on July 13 at the All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club.

The third round of Wimbledon on Friday, July 4, witnessed a terrific clash between Raducanu and Sabalenka. After one hour into the match, the Brit had a break lead over her opponent, but the Belarusian elevated her game and defeated Raducanu (7-6(8), 6-4), ending the latter's quest to win her first Wimbledon and fourth Grand Slam title.

In the post-match press conference, Sabalenka shared her thoughts about Raducanu's performance, stating that she will eventually be back in the top 10. After analyzing her game, the world No. 1 said she could see her opponent playing better and being mentally healthy.

“I can’t predict anything, but I’m definitely sure that, maybe not in the months, but in a bit longer period, she’s definitely gonna get back in the top. She’s fighting. She’s playing much better. She’s more consistent. I can see that mentally she’s healthy. That’s really important. I’m pretty sure she’s getting there," said Sabalenka.

Shortly after, Raducanu replied to the top seed's statements, stating that she still needs to work hard on her skills. She said (as quoted by Sky Sports):

"It's nice of her to say that, but I think it was pretty clear the difference. In the big moments, she was able to convert, she was able to hit some incredible shots. I just need to keep working and get back to the drawing board and improve a lot more."

Emma Raducanu and Aryna Sabalenka's match lasted for two hours and one minute.

Emma Raducanu opened up about gaining confidence after her clash against Aryna Sabalenka at Wimbledon

After experiencing the heartbreaking upset in the third round of Wimbledon against Aryna Sabalenka, Emma Raducanu sat for a post-match press conference, where she showcased a positive attitude after the loss as she opened up about gaining confidence after squaring off against the top seed. She said (as quoted by Express.com):

"It does give me confidence because I think the problem before was that I felt like I was gulfs away from the very top. Having a match like that where I had chances in both sets, it does give me confidence. At the same time, it’s very difficult to take right now."

The 22-year-old opened her 2025 season by competing at the Australian Open, where she couldn't progress further than the third round after being bested by Iga Swiatek. Emma Raducanu is now expected to be seen competing at the US Open, where she will be pairing up with Carlos Alcaraz in the mixed doubles tournament.

