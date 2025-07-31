Aryna Sabalenka sends touching message to best friend Paula Badosa as Spaniard gets emotional sharing injury progress

Paula Badosa recently dropped pictures of her healing journey at home after she faced a first-round exit from Wimbledon, losing to Katie Boulter. Spaniard's update also garnered a loving reaction from her friend and constant supporter, Aryna Sabalenka.Paula Badosa was a semifinalist at the Australian Open this year, losing to Aryna Sabalenka in straight sets and ending her maiden major title run. Her next Grand Slam showing in Roland Garros lasted till the third round, and she faced a shock exit in the Wimbledon first round. The 27-year-old revealed that she suffered a tear in her psoas, the muscle connecting the top of the leg to the lower back, and will take a break from the tour.Now, ahead of the final Grand Slam stop in Flushing Meadows, Paula Badosa posted two pictures of herself as she recovered at home. One photo featured her in an asymmetrical mesh dress, posing by the pool with a Loro Piana tote.The following picture shows the equipment that she is seemingly using for her back recovery.&quot;Injury slowed me down, but home gave me the space to rise again.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHer fellow WTA player, World No. 1 and her close friend, Aryna Sabalenka, expressed elation on seeing Badosa find her rhythm after a tough spell. She shared a comment:&quot;Finally my fav person is happy❤️love you.&quot;Sabalenka reacts to Paula's post; Instagram - @paulabadosaPaula Badosa has reportedly parted ways with Stefanos Tsitsipas as both have unfollowed each other on social media. She was initially paired with the latter for the US Open mixed doubles but has now joined Jack Draper, whose initial partner, Qinwen Zheng, withdrew from the North American swing after a health setback.Aryna Sabalenka once shared that her love for Paula Badosa knows no boundsSabalenka hugs Badosa at the French Open Tennis Tournament. Roland-Garros 2024. - (Source: Getty)No. 1 Sabalenka and former No. 2 Badosa met in an exhibition match some years ago, and their camaraderie only developed from there. They often express love for each other on and off social media, showcasing a bond that goes beyond the court, a true testament to their sisterhood. During a press conference at the 2024 US Open, Sabalenka talked about their friendship and how they became 'soulmates' on the tour. She said:&quot;I love Paula [Badosa] very much. We have been friends for three or four years. She is an incredible person. It is very important to have friends on the circuit, so when you find someone who you feel is your soulmate, it is the best thing that can happen to you.” Aryna Sabalenka, who claimed her first US Open title last year, will vie to defend it next month. She had a couple of near misses in the Grand Slams this year.