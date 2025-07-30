Paula Badosa and boyfriend Stefanos Tsitsipas raise alarms with shock US Open move

Spanish tennis star Paula Badosa will be competing in the 2025 US Open Mixed Doubles Championships with World No. 5 Jack Draper instead of competing alongside her boyfriend, Stefanos Tsitsipas. Badosa and Draper have received direct entry, along with seven other teams, while six teams have received wild-card entry.

After they concluded their respective Wimbledon runs, the couple withdrew from participating together in the US Open Mixed Doubles Championships. Paula Badosa and Stefanos Tsitsipas started dating in May 2023. Exactly a year later, the couple announced their split, but they got back together after three weeks.

The 27-year-old Spaniard concluded her 2025 Wimbledon Championship journey with a first-round loss to Katie Boulter, the winner of three singles WTA Tour titles. At the 2025 Australian Open, she reached her first-ever major semi-final after beating Coco Gauff in the quarterfinal and clinched the World No. 10 spot. Badosa has skipped participating in the National Bank Open Presented by Rogers due to recovery from a persistent back problem.

Stefanos Tsitsipas was also defeated in the first round of the 2025 Wimbledon Championship by Valentin Royer. This season, he recorded his career's 350th win and clinched the 2025 Dubai Tennis Championships. The 12-time ATP Tour singles titles winner will play next in the 2025 Canadian Open, and he'll go up against Christopher O'Connell in the first round.

Paula Badosa reflects on her inner drive to strive for success amid injuries

Paula Badosa at Day One: The Championships - Wimbledon 2025 - Source: Getty

During her interview with Eurosport in May 2025, Paula Badosa talked about her resilience in achieving a Grand Slam while battling injuries. The four-time WTA Tour singles titles winner mentioned:

"First, there's the love of tennis... and well, I admit I still dream of a Grand Slam. This year I came close to it, so now I want it even more. I'm going to keep pushing all my life, even though I know there are players out there who are making a difference. Despite these injuries, I've been able to prove that, even when I'm healthy, I'm one of the best in the world. That makes me wonder: why can't I be the next one if I'm in shape?"

Paula Badosa is currently endorsed by Nike and is also a brand ambassador of Iberdrola, a Spanish multinational electric utility company. In the past, German athletic giant Adidas has also endorsed her.

