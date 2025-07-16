Days after heartbreaking Wimbledon injury revelation, Paula Badosa shares how her life has been lately amid recovery

Paula Badosa had to bid farewell to Wimbledon after putting up a promising fight against Katie Boulter in the first round. However, she later revealed that her form was worsened by a psoas tear that she didn't completely recover from before competing in the Championships.

Ad

"I've been going through some tough times lately. Unfortunately, I've had a psoas tear since before Wimbledon , and that will keep me out of competition for a few weeks," she posted on her Instagram stories on July 14.

Badosa, though, added that she is trying to get back on track as soon as possible and is staying positive and hopeful amid difficult times.

Ad

Trending

The Spaniard struggled with a string of injuries since she rose to prominence in 2023. This was followed by her being sidelined from the sport for about eight months, due to chronic back injury. However, she worked her way up into the top 10 this year with some remarkable tennis.

The 27-year-old took to her Instagram and shared images of her in treatment as well as glimpses of some of her downtime. Along with the post, she sent out an inspiring message on the lines of life and love.

Ad

"At the end of life, when everything material and superficial fades away, only the essential remains: the love we gave, the love we received, and the mark we left on the hearts of others. Successes are forgotten, money is no longer taken, and the ego dissolves... but love transcends. The way we made others feel, the authentic moments, the laughter shared, the comfort provided, the sincere hugs...that is what truly remains," Paula Badosa wrote. (Trans. from Spanish)

Ad

Ad

Paula Badosa is scheduled to play US Open Mixed Doubles with boyfriend Stefanos Tsitsipas

Stefanos Tsitsipas and Paula Badosa - Image Source: Getty

Paula Badosa will be playing the US Open Mixed Doubles event of 2025 with her boyfriend, Stefanos Tsitsipas. Allegedly, the couple is going through a rough patch in their relationship currently, but haven't publicly addressed the matter or spoken about any changes in their doubles pairing yet.

Ad

The two connected during the 2023 Italian Open and, a few months later, made their relationship official through their joint Instagram account 'Tsitsidosa'. They overcame many hurdles in their personal lives throughout the course of their relationship, but have recently removed all images with each other and unfollowed each other on their social media.

The mixed doubles event will be held during the US Open fan week from August 19.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aatreyi Sarkar Aatreyi Sarkar is a tennis journalist at Sportskeeda. Currently pursuing a degree in Comparative Literature from Jadavpur University and a U.S. State Department scholar at The University of Kansas, she blends her academic background with her passion for storytelling.



Aatreyi sources accurate information from social media platforms to stay updated on the latest developments and fan discussions. She strives to produce engaging, insightful, and experimental content that connects with readers, aspiring to make tennis more accessible and captivating for fans around the globe



She finds immense inspiration in Novak Djokovic, whose incredible comebacks and relentless determination motivate her to approach her work with the same passion. Roland Garros is her favorite tournament, cherished for its unique clay-court challenges and historical importance.



Though new to professional writing, Aatreyi has been an avid debater and quizzer since middle school, showcasing her analytical skills and creativity. Outside tennis, she is a passionate cricket fan, baker, and reader who enjoys exploring literature beyond academic constraints. Know More