Paula Badosa shows her overprotective side for sister Jana with warning message

Paula Badosa showed her overprotective side for her younger sister, Jana, as she sent out an adorable warning message to anyone who planned to 'mess with her'. The Spaniard has never shied away from showing love for her younger sister, who is also trying to follow in Paula's footsteps and become a big-time professional tennis player.

The elder Badosa sister is one of the most popular names in the game out there, and he has received strong support from his family, especially her younger sister, Jana, who can often be seen traveling with her on the Tour.

Paula Badosa recently shared a picture with Jana on Instagram and added a fun and adorable caption with it, highlighting how overprotective she is of her younger sister.

“She’s my sister — mess with her, and you meet me.” 😜🩷

The 27-year-old once called Jana 'the most important person in her life' and also said that she had accepted the role of being her 'second mom' as well.

She also once talked about how the extensive tennis schedule would keep her away from her sister and family for long periods.

"Not seeing Jana much or not seeing her grow, it's tough sometimes" - Paula Badosa

Paula Badosa - Source: Getty

During her appearance on the Tennis Insider Podcast, hosted by Caroline Garcia and her fiancé Borja Duran, in February this year, Paula Badosa explained how the extensive tennis schedule would get intense to idol after some time and would result in her missing her family.

"I got used to it (the extensive tennis schedule), but of course, at the beginning of the year, you're a little bit more excited, but it's tiring. It's really tiring, and it gets very intense, and sometimes I miss being home for a while," Badosa said (29:04 onwards).

The Spaniard then confessed that it was hard for her to miss out on seeing her sister Jana's growing-up years.

"So, it's tough. And for me, my people are very important also. So to leave them, I have a little sister that I'm really connected to. So not seeing her (Jana) much or not seeing her grow, it's tough sometimes."

On the tennis side of things, though she had an amazing start to her 2025 season, reaching her maiden Grand Slam semifinal at the Australian Open, however, injury issues have hampered her season yet again. The Spanaird most recently announced her heartbreaking withdrawal from the Madrid Open.

About the author Shivom Krishnan Shivom is a journalist at Sportskeeda who covers tennis. He has always been in love with sports and tries to watch every sport possible. His favorite sports are tennis, ice hockey cricket, and football. Shivom is a die-hard Rafael Nadal fan, his all-time favorite athlete, and much like the Spaniard, he plays tennis left-handed. Know More