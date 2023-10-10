"She’s the most important person in my life" - Paula Badosa on being "second mom" to sister Jana and funding her dream to move to the US

Paula Badosa recently opened up about her special bond with her younger sister, Jana, and professed her commitment to making her sister's dreams come true.

Badosa has been sidelined with a stress fracture in her spine since the 2023 Italian Open in May. Although she briefly returned to action at the Wimbledon Championships, she was forced to retire mid-match against Marta Kostyuk in the second round.

In the third episode of My Journey: Paula Badosa, the 25-year-old opened up about her maternal relationship with her 15-year-old sister, Jana.

"My younger sister, she’s 15 years old. Her name is Jana. We have a 10 year difference so I always felt that, of course, I’m her older sister but as I say, at the same time, I always felt like I had to like, be her second mom," she said.

The Spaniard shared that she has taken on a protective role for her sister, financially supporting the 15-year-old's dream of moving to the United States. She also expressed pride in her sister's growth and maturity since she came to America.

"I protect her so much, especially the role I’m playing right now with her right now it’s financially, I’m helping her. Her dream was always to come her to the US, to study, to learn English. Her maturity is growing so fast thanks to that, so I’m very proud of her," she added.

Badosa emphasized her profound love for her sister, describing her as the most important person in her life. The 25-year-old also conveyed her desire to see her sister's dreams fulfilled, mirroring the opportunity she had to realize her own aspirations.

"She’s the most important person in my life. So I would, she knows that I would do anything for her and I just want her to have an opportunity to do whatever she wants or her dream. I had my opportunity to make my dream come true, so I just want that for her," Paula Badosa said.

Paula Badosa's sister Jana sends her a message of gratitude

Paula Badosa

Paula Badosa received a heartfelt video message from her sister Jana, as the 15-year-old expressed her gratitude for the Spaniard's unwavering support, especially regarding her decision to move to the United States.

"Hi, how are you? I’m here because I want to thank you for everything you do for me and have always done. For example, supporting me with the decision to go to the United States, which was one of my dreams. And I really appreciate how much you’ve done," Jana said. (Translated from Spanish).

The former World No. 2 was pleasantly surprised and deeply moved by her sister's earnest message.

"I wasn’t expecting this. Oh that’s amazing," she said.

Paula Badosa recently shared a promising update on her recovery, revealing her plan to represent her country, Spain, in the Billie Jean King Cup Finals, which will be held from November 7-12.