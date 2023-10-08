Paula Badosa opens up on her comeback plans as she returns to training amid injury recovery

Former World No. 2 Paula Badosa recently made her comeback tournament plans public as she returned to training amid her injury recovery.

Badosa suffered a stress fracture in her spine while competing in the quarterfinals of the 2023 Italian Open in May. She had to skip the rest of the clay court season, including the French Open, due to the fatal injury.

The Spaniard made a comeback in the 2023 Wimbledon Championships, where she successfully advanced to the second round. However, she had to retire from her match against Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk.

Badosa was then scheduled to compete in the Canadian Open, but she was forced to withdraw at the last minute. It was followed by another withdrawal from the US Open, where she was supposed to face seven-time Grand Slam champion Venus Williams in the opening round.

Things are finally starting to look up for Badosa, who announced on social media that she is now back in training and has finally started working out again.

To add to the excitement, the former Indian Wells champion also revealed her comeback tournament plans, stating that her "goal" is to represent her country, Spain, in the Billie Jean King Cup Finals, which will be held from November 7-12 in the Land of Flamenco itself.

"Continuing the good progress of my back, my goal is to play the BJKC. Representing my country always motivates me a lot and makes me very excited. I'm going to do everything I can to get there," Badosa wrote on her Instagram stories. (Translated from Spanish)

Screenshot of Paula Badosa's Instagram stories.

Paula Badosa shares how she stays positive amid injury recovery

Paula Badosa pictured at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships

In a recent Instagram Q&A session earlier in the month, Paula Badosa stated that the secret to staying positive during injury recovery was always seeing the positives and accepting the negatives as opportunities to grow as a person and a player.

"Always try to see the positive side of things. There have been moments in my life that has not been so, and there are worse days than others but I know that makes me stronger and gives me experience to learn to handle it better each time," she said.

"I think we have to live all kinds of experiences in life to know later what you want, what you like and what you don’t. I am at a moment where I try to focus on the good I have, and above all live in the moment, because today we will not live it again, so let’s enjoy," she added.

While Badosa did not compete in the 2023 US Open, she was seen cheering on her boyfriend Stefanos Tsitsipas during his matches at Flushing Meadows.