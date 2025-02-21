Aryna Sabalenka shares adorable moments spent with boyfriend Georgios & sister Tonechka in latest Qatar Open photodump

Aryna Sabalenka has offered fans a glimpse into her off-court adventures in Doha, Qatar, giving a subtle yet sweet nod to Sabrina Carpenter’s chart-topping song Espresso. Following a challenging stretch on the WTA tour, Sabalenka has shared snapshots of her night outs, featuring friends and family.

Sabalenka's 2025 tennis season has been a rollercoaster. The Belarusian star started her campaign by winning the Brisbane International. She overcame Renata Zarazua, Yulia Putintseva, Marie Bouzkova, Mirra Andreeva, and qualifier Polina Kudermetova in the final to clinch the title for the second time in three years.

Sabalenka then landed in Melbourne to defend her Australian Open title. The World No. 1 cruised past Sloane Stephens, Jessica Bouzas Maneiro, Clara Tauson, Mirra Andreeva, Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, and Paula Badosa to reach the final for the third time, where she lost 3-6, 6-2, 5-7 to Madison Keys.

Struggling to regain momentum, she faced early exits at both the Qatar Open and Dubai Tennis Championships, bowing out to Ekaterina Alexandrova in the second round and Clara Tauson in the third round, respectively. Despite her on-court setbacks, Sabalenka found solace in spending quality time with loved ones during her stay in Doha.

On February 20, 2025, Sabalenka took to Instagram to share a series of highlights from her nights out in Qatar. In the pictures, she could be seen enjoying an espresso, unwinding with her boyfriend Georgios Frangulis and sister Tonechka, and spending time with her hitting partner Andrei Vasilevski’s daughter.

"A few nights out with my people," Sabalenka captioned the post.

Adding a playful touch, Sabalenka also shared a separate Instagram story featuring a picture of herself sipping espresso, accompanied by Sabrina Carpenter’s 'Espresso' as the background music. The WTA star cleverly referenced the song’s lyrics in her caption, writing:

"That’s that me espresso."

Aryna Sabalenka's Instagram story/@arynasabalenka

Aryna Sabalenka drops candid revelation about herself amid worrying form slump

In Picture: Aryna Sabalenka during the 2023 French Open (Source: Getty)

Aryna Sabalenka admitted to lacking the "hunger" on the court as she continues to struggle with her form in the Middle East. Following her third-round defeat to Clara Tauson at the Dubai Tennis Championships, Sabalenka made a surprising revelation while speaking to reporters.

"I believe that I'm not that hungry on court... I'm kind of all over the place in my thoughts and not consistent on the court. The decisions I'm making on the court are a bit wrong and emotionally, I'm not on my best," Sabalenka said.

Aryna Sabalenka is now gearing up for the Sunshine Double, which includes the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells and the Miami Open, set to begin on March 5.

