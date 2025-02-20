Aryna Sabalenka makes shocking admission about herself amid concerning form struggles

Aryna Sabalenka opened up about not feeling "hunger" on the court as she struggles with form in the Middle East. The Belarusian started the 2025 season impressively but has faced two disappointing early losses in Qatar and Dubai.

Ad

Sabalenka finished the year-end World No. 1 for the first time in 2024 and began the new season with a title in Brisbane. The Belarusian moved onto the Australian Open in phenomenal form and reached the final aiming for a historic three-peat in Melbourne. However, here, she was defeated by 19th seed Madison Keys.

In the Middle East swing, Sabalenka took to the courts in Qatar in the second round after receiving a bye in the first round. Here, she suffered a 6-3, 3-6, 6-7(5) Ekaterina Alexandrova.

Ad

Trending

A week later, Sabalenka played at the Dubai Tennis Championships and received a bye to the second round. Here, she got the better of Veronika Kudermetova in the second before falling to Clara Tauson in the third. Speaking to reporters after her 82-minute 3-6, 2-6 loss in Dubai, Sabalenka made a shocking admission.

"I believe that I'm not that hungry on court... I'm kind of all over the place in my thoughts and not consistent on the court. The decisions I'm making on the court are a bit wrong and emotionally, I'm not on my best," Aryna Sabalenka said.

Ad

She further claimed that the Australian swing takes a toll, leaving her with little energy in the Middle East.

Aryna Sabalenka believes she needs changes in preparation for the Middle East after Australia

Aryna Sabalenka at the Dubai Duty-Free Tennis Championships - Source: Getty

The WTA season begins in Australia and moves on to the Middle East in February. Aryna Sabalenka has been exceptional at the events in Australia in the past two years but has struggled in the Middle East. She believes she needs changes in her preparation.

Ad

"I'd say that for the last couple of years, I'm not doing well in the Middle East. I believe we need to change something in the preparation," the three-time Grand Slam champion said.

"Every time I don't feel well playing here. Even health-wise I'm struggling. Australia always taking a lot of energy out of me. I believe we just need to think with the team for the future how we can improve or get better in the preparation for the Middle East," she added.

Ad

In 2023, Sabalenka won the Adelaide International before winning her first Australian Open. Later, she reached the quarterfinal in Dubai. In 2024, she reached the final in Brisbane and won her second title in Melbourne before suffering a second-round exit in Dubai.

2025 has been a similar story for the Belarusian who is next expected to play at the WTA 1000 event in Indian Wells in March.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback