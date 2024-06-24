Aryna Sabalenka spends quality time with boyfriend Georgios Frangulis during workout session; hints at Oakberry founder hitting the gym

Aryna Sabalenka recently spent quality time with her boyfriend Georgios Frangulis while working out. The Belarusian also hinted at the Oakberry Acai Bowls founder starting his workout session later.

The two-time reigning Australian Open champion recorded herself as she was in the middle of a cardio session on a treadmill. Beside her was Frangulis, wearing only a pair of blue shorts. At the time, the Oakberry Acai Bowls founder was playing around with a lightweight, purple dumbbell.

Sabalenka later shared the video on Instagram with the caption:

"After that he went to the gym"

Aryna Sabalenka's Instagram post featuring boyfriend Georgios Frangulis

Sabalenka and Frangulis have spent a considerable amount of time together in the last few weeks. Unsurprisingly, this fueled rumors that the two were in a romantic relationship. The World No. 3 later confirmed that the two were, indeed, dating, during a challenge video produced and posted by the Berlin Open, where she last played.

On the tennis front, the Belarusian is currently recovering from a shoulder injury that forced her to retire mid-match against Anna Kalinskaya in the quarterfinals of the Berlin Open. It marked the first-ever mid-match retirement in Sabalenka's illustrious career so far.

The World No. 3 would be keen on completing her recovery by the time the 2024 Wimbledon Championships commence on Monday, July 1.

Aryna Sabalenka and Georgios Frangulis blew kisses to each other after the Belarusian's loss in the 2024 Italian Open final

Aryna Sabalenka in action at the 2024 Italian Open

The Italian Open marked the second successive WTA 1000 event where Sabalenka had to settle for second-best after being defeated by World No. 1 Iga Swiatek in the final. The pair had also clashed in the Madrid Open final before their title decider in Rome.

In Madrid, it was an even contest as Swiatek registered a narrow 7-5, 4-6, 7-6(7) win. However, in the Italian capital, the Belarusian was no match for the Pole, losing 2-6, 3-6.

At both the WTA 1000 events, Frangulis attended Sabalenka's matches and cheered her on vociferously from her box. During the trophy presentation ceremony in Rome, Sabalenka thanked Frangulis for his support and blew kisses to him during her speech. The Oakberry Acai Bowls founder reciprocated the Belarusian's gesture.

"Just like I promised, Georgios, thank you for your support," Sabalenka said.

During their Italian Open final exchange, however, neither Sabalenka nor Frangulis had confirmed that they were seeing each other.