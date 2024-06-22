WATCH: Aryna Sabalenka confirms relationship status with 'boyfriend' Georgios Frangulis during Berlin 2024's 'Phone Challenge'

Aryna Sabalenka confirmed that she is dating the founder and CEO of Açaí brand Oakberry, Georgios Frangulis. The pair have been hanging out together regularly but the Belarusian player called Frangulis her 'boyfriend' for the very first time publicly during the 'Phone Challenge' held by the Berlin Open.

The World No. 3 is currently in Germany participating in the Berlin Open grass-court tournament. She also participated in the 'Phone Challenge' held by the event where she answered a few questions and the video was posted on the event's official Instagram account.

The first question was about which Instagram account was her favorite. She revealed that it was her boyfriend's. The Belarusian player did not name her boyfriend but Frangulis' Instagram account graphic popped up in the Reel, confirming their relationship status.

Aryna Sabalenka's favorite Instagram account is her boyfriend's. (Source: Instagram @berlinladiesopen)

In the past few weeks, Sabalenka and Frangulis have been spotted together multiple times. Frangulis was there with the tennis star during her Italian Open runner-up finish in May. The pair visited the Haas F1 team, which is sponsored by Frangulis' Acai brand, during the Emilio Romagna Grand Prix.

Further, he was there with her during her French Open campaign as well. They were spotted visiting Oakberry's store in Paris.

Following Sabalenka's exit from the Paris Slam, they even posted about their vacation in Greece. Most recently, Frangulis posted about the World No. 3 beginning her grass court season by practicing at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club.

Aryna Sabalenka will face Anna Kalinskaya in the quarterfinal of the Berlin 2024

Aryna Sabalenka training during the Ladies Open Berlin 2024.

Aryna Sabalenka was in exceptional form before the French Open as she reached the final of the Madrid Open and the Italian Open. However, in Paris, the Belarusian suffered a shock exit against 17-year-old Mirra Andreeva in the quarterfinals.

Currently, she is playing her first grass court tournament, the Berlin Open, leading up to the Wimbledon. In the round of 16, she got the better of Daria Kasatkina 6-1, 6-4.

Sabalenka will face Anna Kalinskaya in the quarterfinal of the event on June 22. The Russian was up against 2023 Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova in the round of 16 clash and received a walkover.

Sabalenka and Kalinskaya have played against each other four times in the past and the Belarusian leads the head-to-head record 3-1.

The last time they faced each other was during the Cincinnati Open in 2022. Sabalenka won the match after Kalinskaya retired at 6-3, 4-1.