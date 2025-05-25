Aryna Sabalenka spills plans to accost Rafael Nadal after his French Open tribute: Here's why

Aryna Sabalenka was asked about her thoughts on Rafael Nadal ahead of the special tribute for the legendary Spaniard at the 2025 French Open, and if she would be attending it. The Belarusian suggested she would try being present for the tribute and also playfully said she would attempt to get hold of the record 14-time French Open champion for his advice on how to win the much coveted Roland Garros title.

Sabalenka kickstarted her campaign at this year's French Open with a dominant 6-1, 6-0 win over Kamilla Rakhimova on Sunday, May 25. During her post-match, on-court interview, the reigning WTA No. 1 was quizzed about one memory from Nadal's playing days that she carries in her mind. The Belarusian fondly remembered the hard work the Spaniard put into not just his matches, but also his training and preparation.

"Whenever someone asks me about Rafa, first thing that comes to my mind is, like, really hard worker and everything he achieved, he achieved through hard work, and it's been an inspiration for me, an inspiration for so many young players. So, I'm really grateful for a great example," the WTA No. 1 said.

Aryna Sabalenka went on to share her plan of catching up with Rafael Nadal after the conclusion of his French Open tribute.

"And of course, I'll try to stick around and watch this beautiful ceremony and I'll try to catch him somewhere there and ask how I can win this tournament. Please, give me one advice or two. Just a few. I don't need more than that," Sabalenka added.

Last year, after Nadal announced he would retire at the 2024 Davis Cup Finals, Sabalenka spoke up about how emotional she became upon learning that the Spaniard's career was coming to an end.

"I had tears in my eyes" - Aryna Sabalenka on watching Rafael Nadal's retirement video

Aryna Sabalenka (Source: Getty)

In October 2024, Rafael Nadal shared a video via his official social media handles. Through the video, he confirmed that he would be retiring at the end of the 2024 tennis season, following his participation at the Davis Cup Finals.

Aryna Sabalenka happened to watch the video after her quarterfinal victory at the Wuhan Open. Later, at a press conference, the Belarusian confessed to almost being moved to tears by the video.

"I watched his retirement video before my match, it was very emotional. I didn’t cry but I had tears in my eyes," she said.

The former ATP No. 1 and 22-time Major champion's French Open tribute is set to be a memorable one, as his fiercest rivals, Roger Federer, Andy Murray and Novak Djokovic, are all slated to be present.

