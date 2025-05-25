Novak Djokovic reveals Roger Federer & Andy Murray will join him for 'very emotional' reunion at Rafael Nadal's French Open tribute

Novak Djokovic recently disclosed that at Rafael Nadal's 2025 French Open tribute, Roger Federer and Andy Murray will also be in attendance. According to the Serb, it would mark an "emotional" reunion of the Big Four, who were last seen all together at the 2022 Laver Cup, where Federer bid a tearful farewell to tennis.

Speaking to lematin.ch in the aftermath of his 100th career title triumph at the recently-concluded Geneva Open, the former No. 1 said:

"It will be a very special, very emotional moment for everyone. Along with Federer and Murray, we will be there for the ceremony. It will be a beautiful moment."

Novak Djokovic went on to lay bare the lack of motivation he experienced following Rafael Nadal's retirement at the 2024 Davis Cup Finals. The Serb has often named the Spaniard as his biggest rival. However, the 24-time Major champion claimed that he has finally moved on from his rival's retirement.

"Yes, it was hard to stay motivated without him (Nadal). Honestly, I didn't think it would be like this. A part of me left with him and it was a challenge to get my motivation back. Luckily, there are other things that give me inspiration," Djokovic continued.

"When Rafa quit, I felt something I'd never felt before. I thought, 'What do I do now?' There was a bit of that, especially on the court where I felt flat. Off the court, I feel like it didn't impact me in the same way. But after six months, I think I can say it's better," the Serb concluded.

Nadal was originally approached by the French Open for a tribute/farewell last year. However, at the time, the Spaniard was still indecisive regarding the future of his tennis-playing career. As a result, he declined the proposal.

Earlier this month, the record 14-time champion at Roland Garros spoke up about his reason behind accepting the prestigious claycourt Major's tribute proposal at its 2025 edition.

"I've felt appreciated and loved in Paris" - Rafael Nadal on imminent tribute at French Open 2025

Rafael Nadal at the 2024 French Open (Source: Getty)

In a candid recent interview with L'Equipe, Rafael Nadal laid bare his general dislike for tributes and farewells. However, the Spaniard opined that his 2025 French Open tribute makes sense because of how he has been treated by the people of Paris and his glorious history at Roland Garros.

"I don't feel very comfortable at the center of attention. When I played tennis, yes, but apart from that, the tributes give me a bit of a headache," the 22-time Grand Slam winner said.

"I've felt appreciated and loved in Paris, in France in general, and that's something unforgettable. So it's a nice moment to say goodbye, and I kind of wanted to do no other tribute elsewhere, to give priority to Roland-Garros," he added.

The former No. 1's last competitive outing at Roland Garros came last year, which ended in a first-round defeat at the hands of Alexander Zverev. After the match, Zverev understood the gravity of the occasion and cut his own post-match interview short to let the Spaniard address the Parisian crowd.

Nadal's tribute at this year's Roland Garros is slated to take place on Sunday, May 25, the first day of main draw matches at the 2025 French Open. According to the schedule, the tribute will be held following the conclusion of the day matches on Court Philippe-Chatrier.

