Rafael Nadal feels "uncomfortable" about his impending French Open tribute: Here's why

Rafael Nadal is inching closer to a grand tribute planned for him at this year's French Open. However, according to the Spaniard, the thought of the tribute isn't making him feel comfortable. In a recent interview, the former No. 1 spoke up about his general dislike for farewells and tributes. At the same time, he also revealed why he gave priority to Roland Garros for one final emotional send-off, months after he officially retired.

The 22-time Grand Slam champion's retirement came at the 2024 Davis Cup Finals. He received a farewell there, but many felt that it didn't do justice to the Spaniard considering his astonishing achievements in tennis over the years. He was approached by the French Open last year for his thoughts on potentially participating in a tribute. However, he declined at the time, as he wasn't sure of his future in the sport.

With the 2025 French Open on the horizon, along with what is widely expected to be a big farewell for him at Roland Garros, Rafael Nadal told L'Equipe:

"It makes me uncomfortable because I'm not very good at this kind of thing. I don't really like tributes. I'm not a person who needs that sort of thing. I really don't. I'm not someone with a big ego. I live well with a bit of anonymity, a bit of tranquillity. But I understand this moment at Roland-Garros because it's a story we've lived together."

He added:

"But as I said, I don't feel very comfortable at the center of attention. When I played tennis, yes, but apart from that, the tributes give me a bit of a headache."

The record 14-time champion at Roland Garros went on to say that he prioritized Paris for his defining farewell from the sport because of his glorious association with the iconic city. He also reflected on the way its people have showered him with appreciation and love. Nadal concluded:

"I'm obviously very grateful and happy to be living this moment, to be able to say goodbye to all the people who have supported me, to be able to thank them for everything they've given me throughout my career, especially the last few years. I've felt appreciated and loved in Paris, in France in general, and that's something unforgettable. So it's a nice moment to say goodbye, and I kind of wanted to do no other tribute elsewhere, to give priority to Roland-Garros."

The Spaniard has already received a mini-tribute of sorts in the buildup to the 2025 French Open from an ATP star who idolized the former No. 1 in his childhood.

Rafael Nadal received touching tribute from Holger Rune; acknowledged Dane's gesture

Holger Rune (Source: Getty)

ATP No. 10 Holger Rune is already in Paris, and has started preparing for the 2025 French Open. During a recent practice session at Roland Garros, Rune proudly sported a Nike shirt, which, on the front, featured Rafael Nadal wearing his headband. On the back, the shirt bears a message that Nike originally coined to pay tribute to the Spaniard after his retirement at the 2024 Davis Cup Finals; "it only takes everything".

The Dane, who looked up to the Spaniard when he was a child, later took to Instagram and posted three pictures of himself wearing the shirt, and called it his tribute to the 22-time Major winner.

"A tribute to our legend @rafaelnadal 🦾 @rolandgarros #kingofclay #itonlytakeseverything #rolandgarros," Rune captioned the post.

Nadal later took notice of Rune's post and reacted to it with a smiling emoji, clearly appreciative of the 22-year-old's touching gesture.

