Everything Rafael Nadal said in Davis Cup farewell speech: From family's influence on career to what he wants to be his legacy

Rafael Nadal bid adieu to tennis in front of a roaring home crowd at the Davis Cup Finals 2024. His last singles match ended with a 6-4, 6-4 loss to the Netherlands' Botic van de Zandschulp. It also snapped his 29-match winning streak in singles at the tournament.

Carlos Alcaraz kept him and Spain in contention with a 7-6 (0), 6-3 win over Tallon Griekspoor. However, the 21-year-old and Marcel Granollers came up short in the decisive doubles match as the duo lost to van de Zandschulp and Wesley Koolhof 7-6 (4), 7-6 (3).

With the elimination of Spain, Nadal's hopes of ending his career with another Davis Cup title came to an end. It was already an emotionally charged environment from the get-go, and when he stepped up to talk about his career in his farewell speech, there was not a dry eye in sight.

The 38-year-old has always been a family man, and tipped his hat to them for their unwavering support right from the day he picked up a racquet. Without them by his side, he wouldn't have been able to achieve everything that he did, and he's eternally grateful for that. He also added that he wouldn't have been able to think about starting the next chapter of his life without their backing.

"I'm privileged. I've been able to make my profession my pastime. I'm a lucky one. My family, my team, my friends. I'm a person who believes in continuity, I believe in keeping people who want and making your life better. I've kept my family close. Without you this would not have been possible."

"They've always been there with me, they always kept me with my feet on the ground. What's going to happen in the future will be easier to carry. I am calm because I have received an education that allows me to face the future calmly," - Rafael Nadal on his family and well-wishers.

Aside from thanking his family and supporters, the 22-time Major champion also reflected on his journey, and how he's likely to be remembered over the years.

"What I've tried to do is be a good person and I hope you've perceived that way" - Rafael Nadal on his legacy

Rafael Nadal at the Davis Cup Finals 2024. (Photo: Getty)

Nadal has often been cited as a great role model for people and upcoming athletes. His professional and calm demeanor has always been one of his most admirable traits, and he took a moment to acknowledge that himself. He hoped that people would remember him that way as well.

"What I've tried to do is be a good person and I hope you've perceived that way. I'm leaving this world having found a lot of friends along the way. I have so many people I would appreciate. I'm leaving with the peace of mind to have left a sporting and personal legacy," - Rafael Nadal on how he would like to be remembered.

Nadal also stated that despite his numerous achievements in tennis, he would like to be remembered as a kind human first and foremost. He also gave a shout-out to his uncle Toni, who helped him kickstart his career.

"The numbers and the titles are there, but what I would like is to be remembered as a good person from a small town in Mallorca. I was lucky I had my Uncle Toni. I was just a kid who followed his dreams," - Rafael Nadal

With the Spaniard's retirement, the story of another legend of the sport has concluded. Roger Federer and Serena Williams were the first of his generation to retire in 2022, and now he has followed in their footsteps. Novak Djokovic is the last of the greats who's still competing, and he doesn't have any plans of retiring as of now.

