Rafael Nadal turned emotional as he expressed his gratitude to his family for their invaluable support throughout his career. The Spaniard's wife Maria Francisca Perello, their baby son, sister Maribel and parents were in attendance to witness his farewell at the 2024 Davis Cup Finals in Malaga.

As Spain took on the Netherlands for a place in the semifinals of the Davis Cup, Nadal faced Botic van de Zandschulp in what would be the final match of his illustrious career. Zandschulp denied the 38-year-old a fairytale ending, as he claimed a 6-4, 6-4 victory to give the Netherlands a 1-0 lead in the contest.

Although Carlos Alcaraz forced a doubles decider by beating Tallon Griekspoor 7-6(0), 6-3, the Dutch pair of Van de Zandschulp and Wesley Koolhof triumphed over Alcaraz and Marcell Granollers 7-6(4), 7-6(3), sealing the 22-time Grand Slam champion's fate.

Trending

The atmosphere in Malaga was heavily charged with emotion as Rafael Nadal stepped on the court for his retirement address. After reflecting on his career and legacy, the former World No. 1 signed off by extending his heartfelt gratitude to his family for being by his side during "impossible" moments and keeping him grounded during times of success.

"I want to say goodbye, thanking my family who have never failed me. They have always been there for me, in the moments when things seemed impossible. When things were going well, they kept me grounded," he said.

With his wife Maria, sister Maribel and parents Sebastian and Ana Maria visibly emotional, Nadal emphasized his confidence about the future, crediting his "calm" mindset regarding retirement to the support of his "great family."

"Whatever happens in the future will be easier to handle. I know that a process is coming. I don't know if it's difficult but all changes in this life involve a process of adaptation," he said.

"I am calm because I believe I have received an education that allows me to face the future with peace of mind, the personal satisfaction of having done everything I could until the end. And honestly I am calm because I have a great family around who helps me with everything I need on a daily basis. Thank you very much," he added.

Rafael Nadal: "I believe in keeping the people you love and who make your life better, I have kept my close family"

Rafael Nadal (Source: Getty)

During his emotional address, Rafael Nadal conceded that he had to accept the limitations of his body and chose to recognize the "privilege" and good fortune of turning his passion for tennis into a remarkable career.

"My body has told me that it doesn't want to play tennis anymore and I have to accept that. I am privileged. I have been able to turn my hobbies into my profession. I am lucky," he said.

The 38-year-old also emphasized his belief in continuity and surrounding himself with loved ones, highlighting the crucial role his family, his friends, and his coaching team had played in his success.

"My family, my team, my friends. I am a person who believes in continuity, I believe in keeping the people you love and who make your life better. I have kept my close family. Without you this would not have been possible," he added.

Nadal's family has consistently shown their support during the final tournament of the 22-time Grand Slam champion's career, from encouraging him during practice sessions and cheering him on during the last match of his career to making a heartwarming change to their social media avatars.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

What is the foot injury that has troubled Rafael Nadal over the years? Check here