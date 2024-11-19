Rafael Nadal's potential final singles tennis match of career ends in disaster at Davis Cup Finals 2024; Spaniard loses 20-year win streak

What could be Rafael Nadal's final singles tennis match of his career has ended on an unfortunate note, with the Spaniard losing at the 2024 Davis Cup Finals. It is now up to Carlos Alcaraz to rescue Spain the rubber, and ensure that they do not lose at home in the quarterfinals.

Nadal, coming into the tournament on a highly emotional note as it was his farewell tournament, faced off against Netherlands' Botic Van de Zandschulp in the opening clash of the tie. The 22-time Grand Slam champion's previous competitive appearance came back at the Paris Olympics, where he played doubles with Carlos Alcaraz and reached the quarterfinals (second-round exit in singles).

On Tuesday in Malaga, the Mallorcan started reasonably well, staying on par with Zandschulp until 4-4 in the opening set with occasional moments of brilliance. However, a late break of serve in his final service game saw the 38-year-old surrender the set 4-6.

In the second set, Nadal quickly went down by a break, falling 1-2 behind. Although he tried his best to earn the break back, the Dutchman held his nerves in front of the boisterous Malaga crowd to take a second break and go 4*-1 up. The veteran rescued one break back to make it 3-4*, but it was ultimately insufficient to topple Botic Van de Zandschulp. The Dutchman held on to take the set 6-4 and give his team an important 1-0 lead in the rubber

The defeat marks Nadal's second-ever defeat at the Davis Cup in singles, with his lone previous loss coming in 2004 against Jiri Novak. In 30 matches at the tournament in his career, the Spaniard was 29-1, and will now end with a 29-2 win/loss record.

Rafael Nadal on his retirement: "Life goes on"

In his pre-tournament press conference at the Davis Cup Finals, Rafael Nadal spoke about his retirement, saying that he accepted the decision as it was inevitable in an athlete's life.

"I’m not on an emotional rollercoaster because I’ve accepted this. Life goes on; all professional athletes face this process. I’m no exception. I’m not burnt out from tennis… If I could, I’d keep playing. But the truth is, I can’t train or compete at the level that justifies it anymore," Rafael Nadal said.

Meanwhile, Rafael Nadal's fate is in Carlos Alcaraz's hands. The Spaniard will take on Tallon Griekspoor in the second singles fixture to keep his team alive and take the rubber to the deciding doubles tie.

