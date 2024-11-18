Rafael Nadal's imminent retirement at Davis Cup Finals compels Spaniard's family to make notable change to their digital avatars

Rafael Nadal's family, including his uncle and former coach Toni, have all made significant changes to their digital avatars in light of the Spaniard's imminent retirement at the 2024 Davis Cup Finals. The former World No. 1, a four-time Davis Cup champion, is expected to feature in doubles for Spain at this year's edition of the international team tennis event.

There was a lot of talk surrounding the Spaniard's retirement right from the beginning of the 2024 season. The 22-time Major champion, in several interviews both on and off the court, initially refused to confirm whether he would be indeed hanging up his racket this year.

However, in October, Rafael Nadal announced that the 2024 Davis Cup Finals in Malaga would mark the final competitive outing of his stellar tennis career, which has seen him win a staggering 92 ATP Tour-level titles and two Olympic gold medals. With the Davis Cup Finals action set to commence on Tuesday, November 19, several members of his family, including Uncle Toni, changed their respective profile pictures on social media.

Their new profile pictures are the same; the former World No. 1's iconic 'raging bull' logo, which prominently appears on the Spaniard's clothing and alongside the names of his business ventures.

The former World No. 1 has a slim chance of featuring in Davis Cup singles action as well. However, the Spaniard himself recently stated that he will not participate in singles if he thinks that it would harm Spain's chances of winning the prestigious international team tennis title.

Rafael Nadal remains cautious regarding his singles participation at Davis Cup Finals 2024

Rafael Nadal during a practice session ahead of the 2024 Davis Cup Finals (Source: Getty)

The 2024 Davis Cup Finals may or may not see Rafael Nadal play singles. According to the Spaniard, the final decision rests on him based on how he feels while preparing for the tournament. He has stated that he will pull out from singles if he thinks his fitness levels are not enough to win.

"I’ll try to prepare as best as possible so I can be available to play, but I want to help anyway I can, playing or not playing. First we have to see how I’m feeling in training. If I really don’t see myself ready to have a chance of winning in singles, I’ll be the first who won’t want to play," Nadal said recently.

The Spanish Davis Cup contingent would look to World No. 3 Carlos Alcaraz to deliver in singles. Alcaraz himself has expressed his motivation to do his bit so his legendary compatriot can retire with a title.

