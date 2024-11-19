Rafael Nadal's family, including his baby son, wife Maria Francisca Perello and his sister Maribel were spotted attending his match at the 2024 Davis Cup Finals. This tournament will mark the Spaniard's final event of his professional playing career as he will bid farewell from tennis after it.

Nadal will be representing Spain in the knockout stages of the Davis Cup Finals. He has previously won the tournament four times - in 2004, 2009, 2011 and 2019.

Spain will face the Netherlands in the last eight, with the former World No. 1 beginning his campaign by competing in a singles match against Botic van de Zandshulp. However, the 22-time Grand Slam champion lost to the Dutchman 4-6, 4-6.

Rafael Nadal's entire family, including his son, wife Maria Francisca Perello and his sister Maribel were present in the stands to witness the 22-time Grand Slam champion play in what could potentially be the final match of his illustrious career.

Trending

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Rafael Nadal on his retirement: “There’s no ideal farewell, I know that I’ve done everything I can, my time has come”

The Spaniard at the 2024 Davis Cup Finals [Source: Getty]

During a press conference at the 2024 Davis Cup Finals, Rafael Nadal opened up about his retirement. He expressed that he believes there is no perfect way to say goodbye to the sport, and that he is not concerned about receiving a grand farewell.

“There’s no ideal farewell. Movie-script finales are for American movies and I realised a long time ago that I wouldn’t have one of those, so it’s not something that I’m worried about,” he said [via ATPTour.com].

The Spaniard said he will leave the tennis world with the "personal satisfaction" of knowing that he gave his absolute best on the court during his career.

“I know that I’ve done everything I can, my time has come and [I have to] accept it as such, without any kind of drama so that I can leave with the personal satisfaction that I always made the effort required by the situation,” he added.

The former World No.1 acknowledged that his decision to retire is influenced by his age and the numerous injuries he has faced throughout his time in the sport.

“Just as I have many other times and it’s worked well for me, a time has come where, because of my age and the accumulation of everything and the multifactorial injury, I have to say goodbye now,” he said.

Rafael Nadal can potentially play the semifinals of the 2024 Davis Cup Finals against Germany or Canada if Spain prevails over the Netherlands in the quarterfinals.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

What is the foot injury that has troubled Rafael Nadal over the years? Check here