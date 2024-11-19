 WATCH: Rafael Nadal's baby son & sister Maribel steal the spotlight during Spaniard's training session at Davis Cup Finals ahead of farewell

Rafael Nadal's baby son and sister Maribel stole the spotlight during his training session at the 2024 Davis Cup Finals. This tournament will mark the end of the Spaniard's professional career, as he will bid farewell to the sport after competing in it.

After missing out on playing in 2023 due to injuries, Nadal made his return to the court this year at the 2024 Brisbane International. In October, he took to social media to announce his retirement, revealing that his final tournament would be representing Spain in the knockout stages of the 2024 Davis Cup Finals

The eight countries competing in the knockout stages include Spain, the Netherlands, Italy, the United States of America, Canada, Australia, Argentina, and Germany. All the matches will take place at the Martin Carpena Arena in Malaga, Spain.

The Spanish team will include players such as Rafael Nadal, Carlos Alcaraz, Roberto Bautista Agut, Marcel Granollers, and Pablo Carreno Busta, with David Ferrer as the captain. Spain will face the Netherlands in the quarterfinals, with the winner advancing to play either Germany or Canada in the semifinals.

Recently, the Tennis Channel shared a video, on social media, of Rafael Nadal during his training session, as he prepares to kick off his campaign against the Netherlands, with his sister Maribel and baby son in the stands watching him on.

Rafael Nadal on his impending retirement: “I’ve done everything, I have to say goodbye now”

While speaking at a press conference leading up to his campaign at the 2024 Davis Cup Finals, Rafael Nadal talked about his impending retirement. He expressed that he was satisfied leaving the sport and believes that he has given his all.

“There’s no ideal farewell. I realised a long time ago that I wouldn’t have one of those, so it’s not something that I’m worried about. I know that I’ve done everything . I can leave with the personal satisfaction that I always made the effort required by the situation. I have to say goodbye now,” he said [via ATPTour.com].

The former World No.1 shared that winning the tournament would be "fantastic" as it would be an "amazing goodbye" for him as well as a "great joy" for everyone involved.

“It would be fantastic if the whole team were competitive, trying to win another Davis Cup. Besides being an amazing goodbye for me, it would be a great joy for everyone,” he added .

Spain has won the Davis Cup six times, with Rafael Nadal being a part of the winning team four times in his career. He was part of the team in 2004, 2009, 2011, and 2019 when Spain claimed the title.

