Aryna Sabalenka in splits after bizarre comparison to 'handsome' Jannik Sinner emerges from Italian Open practice

Aryna Sabalenka couldn't contain her laughter after a reporter told her about a fan calling Jannik Sinner as "handsome" as her during a practice session ahead of the 2025 Italian Open. The combined ATP Masters 1000 and WTA 1000 event is set to mark Sinner's competitive return to tennis following the end of his controversial three-month suspension.

On Tuesday, May 6, Sinner practiced at the Foro Italico with Jiri Lehecka, and there was quite a crowd at the iconic arena in Rome to watch the ATP No. 1 in action. Here, according to the reporter, a fan loudly compared Sinner's beauty to that of Sabalenka. The reporter later brought this to the Belarusian's attention during a press conference, asking her if she knows she's a point of reference of beauty for Italian people.

The question left Aryna Sabalenka in splits, and the WTA No. 1 went on to playfully thank the people of Italy for appreciating her beauty, saying:

"I mean I always felt connected to Italy to be honest, so grazie mille (a thousand thanks). I don't know what to say on that. Thank you."

Watch the hilarious exchange between Sabalenka and the reporter below:

On a more serious note, earlier this year, Sabalenka had spoken up about how Sinner's ban had made her more cautious about the things she consumes.

"I fear how the system operates" - Aryna Sabalenka on Jannik Sinner's ban's effect on her approach to consumption

Aryna Sabalenka during a press conference at the 2025 Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships (Source: Getty)

Shortly after Jannik Sinner successfully defended his Australian Open title in January this year, he settled for a three-month suspension with the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA). The suspension stemmed from WADA holding Sinner accountable for his team members' actions, which led to the ATP No. 1 twice testing positive for the banned substance Clostebol in early 2024.

At a press conference at this year's Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships, Aryna Sabalenka was asked about her thoughts on Sinner's ban. The Belarusian candidly discussed how the Italian's suspension had affected her.

"Seeing how everything works, I am very cautious about everything I consume. I've reached a point where I won't even leave a glass I'm drinking from unattended. I have this notion that if someone makes a mistake or if I accidentally use a cream containing a banned substance, I will be the one to pay the price. I fear how the system operates; I don't know how I can trust it," Sabalenka said.

At the 2025 Italian Open, both Sinner and Sabalenka will start their respective campaigns in men's singles and women's singles in the second round. In men's singles, the Italian is the top seed, but only time will tell if he is ready to make a deep run in the ATP Masters 1000 category, considering the fact that he hasn't played competitively for more than three months.

Meanwhile, Sabalenka is the No. 1 seed in the women's singles main draw, and is among the favorites for the WTA 1000 title at the tournament, particularly considering her title triumph at the recently-concluded Madrid Open.

