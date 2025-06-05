Aryna Sabalenka pulls off Serena Williams-like achievement after reaching French Open final

World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka beat three-time defending champion Iga Swiatek 7-6 (1), 4-6, 6-0 to reach the French Open 2025 final. By booking her spot in the championship round, she has followed in the footsteps of Serena Williams. She became the first player to reach three consecutive Major finals since the American did the same in 2016.

Sabalenka won the US Open 2024 and came quite close to defending her Australian Open title this year. However, she lost to Madison Keys in the summit clash. She now finds herself in another Major final and her first at the French Open.

Williams was the last woman to reach three successive Major finals, all in 2016. She came up short in the Australian Open and the French Open finals that year. However, she found success at Wimbledon, claiming her 22nd Major title with her triumph at the All England Club.

Trending

While Sabalenka has matched Williams by becoming the first woman to reach three straight Major finals, she will be keen to avoid replicating the American's results from 2016. The latter lost in the finals of the season's first two Majors. The Belarusian's bidding to capture her fourth Major title and is up against a familiar rival in the final.

Aryna Sabalenka to face Coco Gauff in the French Open 2025 final

Aryna Sabalenka at the French Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Aryna Sabalenka will face her familiar rival Coco Gauff in the final of the French Open 2025. The latter beat home favorite Lois Boisson 6-1, 6-2 in the other semifinal of the day. The world's top two ranked players have an intense rivalry, which is currently tied at 5-5.

Sabalenka and Gauff recently crossed paths in the Madrid Open final, with the World No. 1 scoring a 7-6 (3), 6-3 victory to capture her third title at the venue. The American also finished as the runner-up at the Italian Open a couple of weeks later. She will be keen to avoid losing another final.

Gauff and Sabalenka previously battled for the US Open crown in 2023, with the 21-year-old staging a comeback to claim her maiden Major title. She will be eager to channel that same form to lay her hands on her second Grand Slam title.

Sabalenka has been the most dominant player this year by a fair margin. This will be her seventh final this season from 10 tournaments. She has a 3-3 record in finals this year and a 3-2 record in Major finals.

A triumph at the French Open would leave Sabalenka only one Major short of a Career Grand Slam, which she could potentially complete at Wimbledon next month. This is a career-defining moment for her and she's certainly capable of rising to the occasion to further cement her status as one of the best in the business.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rohit Rohit is a journalist at Sportskeeda who specializes in covering tennis. Having been with the company for three years, he has proven himself as a formidable force in the field. With a Master's degree in law, Rohit brings his analytical and research skills to the forefront as a journalist. He stays on top of the game by using social media platforms and never misses a match for on-court insights. He values giving credit where it's due, keeping his reporting fair and accurate.



At the outset of his career, Rohit found his niche in writing previews and SEO pieces and it's this expertise that continues to define his role at Sportskeeda. He is particularly proud of one article that garnered an impressive 750k views and surpassed his "wildest dreams." Rohit is not particularly fond of (GOAT) debates and it is one of the reasons why he left the legal world behind. He prefers to view players in "tiers," where they're all esteemed to an extent. However, if pressed to name favorites, he would choose Serena and Venus Williams. The Williams sisters' journey from humble beginnings to the pinnacle of tennis has been his greatest source of inspiration.



When he isn't busy making spot-on predictions about match outcomes, Rohit likes reading, particularly fantasy, sci-fi, and comics. As an X-Men fanatic, he's also passionate about board games and enjoys watching movies in his spare time. And don't be surprised if you catch him silently wishing to the tennis gods for the removal of ad scoring from doubles. Know More

Is Serena Williams a Jehovah's Witness? Why American legend doesn't celebrate birthdays or Christmas