Aryna Sabalenka pulls off Serena Williams-like achievement after reaching French Open final

World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka beat three-time defending champion Iga Swiatek 7-6 (1), 4-6, 6-0 to reach the French Open 2025 final. By booking her spot in the championship round, she has followed in the footsteps of Serena Williams. She became the first player to reach three consecutive Major finals since the American did the same in 2016.
Sabalenka won the US Open 2024 and came quite close to defending her Australian Open title this year. However, she lost to Madison Keys in the summit clash. She now finds herself in another Major final and her first at the French Open.
Williams was the last woman to reach three successive Major finals, all in 2016. She came up short in the Australian Open and the French Open finals that year. However, she found success at Wimbledon, claiming her 22nd Major title with her triumph at the All England Club.
While Sabalenka has matched Williams by becoming the first woman to reach three straight Major finals, she will be keen to avoid replicating the American's results from 2016. The latter lost in the finals of the season's first two Majors. The Belarusian's bidding to capture her fourth Major title and is up against a familiar rival in the final.
Aryna Sabalenka to face Coco Gauff in the French Open 2025 final
Aryna Sabalenka will face her familiar rival Coco Gauff in the final of the French Open 2025. The latter beat home favorite Lois Boisson 6-1, 6-2 in the other semifinal of the day. The world's top two ranked players have an intense rivalry, which is currently tied at 5-5.
Sabalenka and Gauff recently crossed paths in the Madrid Open final, with the World No. 1 scoring a 7-6 (3), 6-3 victory to capture her third title at the venue. The American also finished as the runner-up at the Italian Open a couple of weeks later. She will be keen to avoid losing another final.
Gauff and Sabalenka previously battled for the US Open crown in 2023, with the 21-year-old staging a comeback to claim her maiden Major title. She will be eager to channel that same form to lay her hands on her second Grand Slam title.
Sabalenka has been the most dominant player this year by a fair margin. This will be her seventh final this season from 10 tournaments. She has a 3-3 record in finals this year and a 3-2 record in Major finals.
A triumph at the French Open would leave Sabalenka only one Major short of a Career Grand Slam, which she could potentially complete at Wimbledon next month. This is a career-defining moment for her and she's certainly capable of rising to the occasion to further cement her status as one of the best in the business.
