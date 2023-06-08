Aryna Sabalenka was knocked out of the 2023 French Open by Karolina Muchova on Thursday (June 8). The Czech defeated the Belarusian 7-6(5), 6-7(5), 7-5 in a three-set thriller, securing passage to her maiden Grand Slam final.

Sabalenka was aiming for the World No. 1 ranking, her second Grand Slam title, and her first Major on the Parisian clay. She fought valiantly, clinging to the last set, leaving almost no room for her opponent to overpower her easily.

Aryna Sabalenka was asked at her post-loss presser if she didn't want to play tennis in the last few weeks because of her mental health scare. After a heated press conference involving an Ukrainian journalist after the second round, the World No. 2 had skipped the next two interactions with the media, citing her mental health.

The Belarusian responded firmly to the question on Thursday, stating that it was nothing like that. Remarking that the only thing she excels at in her life is playing tennis, Aryna Sabalenka made it clear that the idea of stopping playing the sport never crossed her mind.

"No, there wasn't anything like that. Yeah, I felt bad emotionally after one press conference. As I said, I couldn't sleep. But the only thing I can do well in this life is play tennis, so I try to focus on things I could control and I could do," she said.

"So there wasn't any moment when I was, like, I don't want to play tennis. No, I really want to play tennis. That's the only thing I do well in life and I have some control, so that's okay," she added.

The 2023 Australian Open champion then stated that the last few weeks have been a roller coaster of emotional challenges. But she hopes to overcome them and emerge stronger soon.

"It's been great couple of weeks with some challenges, emotional challenges, but I think I get through it. I don't know. I think I'll be stronger," Aryna Sabalenka said.

"I'm very disappointed with this tough loss" - Aryna Sabalenka

Aryna Sabalenka pictured at the French Open 2023.

Aryna Sabalenka discussed her match against Karolina Muchova, admitting that she was disappointed with her performance but accepting that her opponent played "unbelievable" tennis.

"Yeah, tough match. Yeah, she played unbelievable tennis. Still, I had a lot of opportunities, and I didn't use it. Yeah, of course I'm very disappointed with this tough loss, but that's okay," Sabalenka said.

The World No. 2 added that she felt emotionally good fighting for every opportunity and that she doesn't have much to say about the match.

"Not like super extra pressure. I felt good. I fight for every opportunity. Then, yeah, I mean, emotionally I felt really good. I don't know. It's just tough to say anything about this match (smiling)," Sabalenka said.

