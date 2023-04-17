Markus Günthardt, the tournament director of the Stuttgart Open, shared his thoughts on the strengths of last year's runner-up and reigning Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka ahead of this year's edition.

Günthardt admitted that having both of last year's finalists - Sabalenka and defending champion Iga Swiatek - was great for every tournament director. Touching on the Belarusian's chances this time around, he revealed that Sabalenka confided in him that she was determined to win this year at all costs.

"Having both last year’s finalists is great for every tournament director. Aryna is a two-time runner-up and she told me she wants to win the tournament this time around at all costs," Markus Günthardt said.

Günthardt lavished further praise on Aryna Sabalenka, saying she deserved to win her first Grand Slam at the Australian Open to kickstart the year. He further believed that the win would have given the World No. 2 the "right motivation" to go all the way at the Stuttgart Open as well.

"I think it’s definitely possible. She (Sabalenka) played brilliantly at the Australian Open and totally deserved to win her first Grand Slam. It’s just the right motivation for her to also fulfill her dream of winning the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix, and the Porsche,” Markus Günthardt added.

In 2022, Sabalenka defeated Bianca Andreescu, Anett Kontaveit and Paula Badosa before falling to Swiatek in the summit clash. The 24-year-old finished as the runner-up the previous year as well, losing to Ashleigh Barty in the final.

Aryna Sabalenka set to face either Barbora Krejcikova or Liudmila Samsonova in Stuttgart Open opener

Aryna Sabalenka at Miami Open

Second seed Aryna Sabalenka is set to begin her campaign in the second round at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart following a first-round bye. The reigning Australian Open champion will face either Barbora Krejcikova or Liudmila Samsonova in her opening match on Wednesday.

Barbora Krejcikova and Liudmila Samsonova will be facing each other in the Round of 32 on Monday, April 17th.

Apart from Sabalenka, World No. 1 Iga Swiatek is poised to make her comeback at Stuttgart, playing competitively for the first time since her semifinal exit at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells.

The duo are placed in separate halfs and could meet each other in the final, with Swiatek potentially taking on Elena Rybakina in the semifinals and Sabalenka likely to face off against either Coco Gauff or Caroline Garcia in her semifinal round.

