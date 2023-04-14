Stuttgart 2023: Where to watch, TV schedule, order of play, live streaming details and more | Porsche Tennis Grand Prix

The 45th edition of the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix will be held from April 17-23, 2023 in Stuttgart. Classified as a WTA 500 tournament, it features one of the toughest draws at this level.

The entire top 10, with the exception of World No. 3 Jessica Pegula, is accounted for. World No. 1 Iga Swiatek was unable to defend her title at last month's Miami Open due to a rib injury.

The Pole has now returned to action following a brief hiatus for her title defense in Stuttgart. Swiatek remained undefeated during the clay swing last year and will be aiming to do the same yet again.

Aryna Sabalenka, the runner-up here for the last couple of years, will be hoping to finally lay her hands on the winner's trophy. Ons Jabeur kicked off her clay season with a title at the Charleston Open.

The in-form Elena Rybakina is another player to keep an eye out for. Miami Open champion Petra Kvitova, along with former French Open winners Jelena Ostapenko and Barbora Krejcikova, are also in the fray.

Paula Badosa, along with Tatjana Maria and Jule Niemeier, were among the wildcard recipients. 2021 US Open champion Emma Raducanu received one as well. The Brit made it to the quarterfinals upon making her debut in Stuttgart last year, but fell to Swiatek.

With the tournament boasting a star-studded field, here's how one can catch up on all the action happening at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix:

Channel and live streaming details for Porsche Tennis Grand Prix

Emma Raducanu will commence her clay season at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix.

Viewers from the following countries can catch the action live on these respective channels and sites:

Amazon Prime Video - United Kingdom, Ireland

Tennis Channel - USA

TVA - Canada

beIN Sports - Australia, France

ESPN - Latin American

Sportsmax - Caribbean

beIN Digiturk - Turkey

Charlton - Israel

Supersport - Africa

Astro - Malaysia

DAZN - Japan, Spain

Now TV - Hong Kong

Spark - New Zealand

Sportscast - Taipei

Starhub - Singapore

TAP DMV - Philippines

Truevisions - Thailand

Eurosport, Tennis Channel, Porsche Tennis TV - Germany

Canal+ - Poland

DigiSport - Romania

Network4 - Hungary

Super Tennis - Italy

Nova Sports - Greece & Cyprus

O2 TV - Czech Republic

Additionally, live streaming is also available on WTA TV.

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

