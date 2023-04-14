Stuttgart 2023: Where to watch, TV schedule, order of play, live streaming details and more | Porsche Tennis Grand Prix

The 45th edition of the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix will be held from April 17-23, 2023 in Stuttgart. Classified as a WTA 500 tournament, it features one of the toughest draws at this level.
The entire top 10, with the exception of World No. 3 Jessica Pegula, is accounted for. World No. 1 Iga Swiatek was unable to defend her title at last month's Miami Open due to a rib injury.
The Pole has now returned to action following a brief hiatus for her title defense in Stuttgart. Swiatek remained undefeated during the clay swing last year and will be aiming to do the same yet again.
Aryna Sabalenka, the runner-up here for the last couple of years, will be hoping to finally lay her hands on the winner's trophy. Ons Jabeur kicked off her clay season with a title at the Charleston Open.
The in-form Elena Rybakina is another player to keep an eye out for. Miami Open champion Petra Kvitova, along with former French Open winners Jelena Ostapenko and Barbora Krejcikova, are also in the fray.
Paula Badosa, along with Tatjana Maria and Jule Niemeier, were among the wildcard recipients. 2021 US Open champion Emma Raducanu received one as well. The Brit made it to the quarterfinals upon making her debut in Stuttgart last year, but fell to Swiatek.
With the tournament boasting a star-studded field, here's how one can catch up on all the action happening at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix:
Channel and live streaming details for Porsche Tennis Grand Prix
Viewers from the following countries can catch the action live on these respective channels and sites:
Amazon Prime Video - United Kingdom, Ireland
Tennis Channel - USA
TVA - Canada
beIN Sports - Australia, France
ESPN - Latin American
Sportsmax - Caribbean
beIN Digiturk - Turkey
Charlton - Israel
Supersport - Africa
Astro - Malaysia
DAZN - Japan, Spain
Now TV - Hong Kong
Spark - New Zealand
Sportscast - Taipei
Starhub - Singapore
TAP DMV - Philippines
Truevisions - Thailand
Eurosport, Tennis Channel, Porsche Tennis TV - Germany
Canal+ - Poland
DigiSport - Romania
Network4 - Hungary
Super Tennis - Italy
Nova Sports - Greece & Cyprus
O2 TV - Czech Republic
Additionally, live streaming is also available on WTA TV.
