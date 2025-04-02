Aryna Sabalenka treats herself to luxurious presents after Miami Open

Aryna Sabalenka seems to have treated herself to some luxurious gifts after winning he 2025 Miami Open. The Belarusian won her maiden WTA 1000 and her season's second title, with the first coming at the Brisbane International.

Ad

Sabalenka had one last chance at winning her first big title of the season, on hardcourts, before tennis headed into the European clay swing. Seeded top at the WTA 1000 event, the Belarusian showed everyone why she was ranked World No. 1 with her performance.

Due to her seeding, the 26-year-old received a bye in the opening round, following which she kicked off her campaign by decimating Viktoriya Tomova. She then received a walkover against Elena-Gabriela Ruse and ousted the 14th seed and defending champion, Danielle Collins. She cruised past eighth seed Zheng Qinwen and sixth seed Jasmine Paolini to book her ticket to the final.

Ad

Trending

Aryna Sabalenka defeated fourth seed Jessica Pegula 7-5, 6-2 to win the Miami Open. The Belarusian has since been celebrating her much-needed triumph with her team. She recently treated herself to some luxurious gifts. One of the gifts was an Audemars Piguet, and the other was some Isa Grutman jewelry.

Via Sabalenka’s Instagram story (@arynasabalenka).

The Belarusian acknowledged that she needed this 'important win' after two tough losses.

Ad

"I just couldn’t. I couldn’t lose another one" - Aryna Sabalenka gets candid about her Miami Open triumph

Aryna Sabalenka - Source: Getty

While speaking to the media after her win, Aryna Sabalenka opened up about the significance of her Miami Open triumph, highlighting how it was a must-win event for her after her tough losses at the Australian Open and the BNP Paribas Open finals.

Ad

"Super happy. It was very important win, very important title, and I'm kind of like speechless right now, to be honest. It means a lot and it's very important one," Sabalenka said. "I'm happy to finish hard-court season before going to the clay on a big note."

“That’s why this final is very special and very important because after those two tough lessons, I just couldn’t. I couldn’t lose another one. I didn’t want that to get into my head. I was super focused, I'm super happy to win this title," she added.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Aryna Sabalenka also revealed her plans to celebrate her win with drinks, burgers, and pizzas with her team.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback