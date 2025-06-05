Aryna Sabalenka vs Coco Gauff: Where to watch, TV schedule, live streaming details and more | French Open 2025 Final

Aryna Sabalenka and Coco Gauff, the world's top two players in the rankings, will contest the final of the French Open 2025 on Saturday, June 7. The Belarusian didn't drop a set en route to the semifinals, beating the likes of Amanda Anisimova and Zheng Qinwen along the way.
Top seed Sabalenka faced her toughest test of the fortnight in the semifinals, where she was up against three-time defending champion Iga Swiatek. While she conceded her first set of the tournament, she bounced back to finish the match in an emphatic manner, scoring a 7-6 (1), 4-6, 6-0 win.
Sabalenka has advanced to her first final in Paris, her third consecutive final at the Majors and the sixth Major final of her career. Having won the Australian Open and the US Open, a triumph at the French Open would leave only Wimbledon as the missing piece to her career Grand Slam ambitions.
Second seed Gauff dropped her first set of the tournament against Madison Keys in the quarterfinals but staged a comeback to beat her. She brought an end to home hope Lois Boisson's dream run in the semifinals, beating her 6-1, 6-2. She's through to the final of the French Open for the second time, having lost to Swiatek in the 2022 showdown for the title.
Sabalenka and Gauff's rivalry is currently deadlocked at 5-5. The Belarusian won their most recent encounter in straight sets when they faced off for the Madrid Open title a few weeks ago. The American came out on top the only time they locked horns in a Major final, which was at the US Open 2023.
The world's top two players battling it out in a Major final is always an entertaining affair. Given their fierce rivalry and current form, this encounter promises to deliver some high-octane action. On that note, here's everything to know regarding the broadcast of the French Open women's singles final between Sabalenka and Gauff:
Aryna Sabalenka vs Coco Gauff match schedule
The women's singles final will be contested on Saturday, June 7, at 3:00 p.m. local time on Court Philippe-Chatrier.
Date: June 7, 2025.
Time: Starting at 3:00 p.m. local time (CEST), 2:00 p.m. BST, 9:00 a.m. ET, and 6:30 p.m. IST.
Aryna Sabalenka vs Coco Gauff streaming details
Viewers can tune into the following channels and sites to watch Aryna Sabalenka and Coco Gauff duking it out for the French Open title:
USA - TNT Sports, HBO Max, TruTV
UK/Europe - Eurosport
Canada - TSN, RDS
India - Sony Sports
France - France TV, Amazon Prime Video
Australia - Channel Nine, Stan Sport
For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.