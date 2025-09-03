Aryna Sabalenka vs Jessica Pegula: Where to watch, TV schedule, live streaming details and more | US Open 2025, SF

Defending champion Aryna Sabalenka will lock horns with fourth seed Jessica Pegula in the semifinals of the US Open 2025 on Thursday, September 4. This will be a rematch of last year's final, in which the Belarusian came out on top in straight sets.

Despite facing some challenges, Sabalenka hasn't dropped a set during her title defense thus far. After tricky wins over Rebeka Masarova, Polina Kudermetova and 30th seed Leylah Fernandez, she played her best match of the tournament to beat Cristina Bucsa 6-1, 6-4 in the fourth round.

Sabalenka was supposed to face her toughest test in the quarterfinals in the form of Marketa Vondrousova, who beat two top 10 players, Jasmine Paolini and Elena Rybakina, en route to the last eight. Unfortunately, the Czech withdrew a couple of hours prior to their match due to an injury, sending Sabalenka into the semifinals without even hitting a ball.

Pegula's path to the semifinals has been equally straightforward, securing straight-sets wins over Mayar Sherif, Anna Blinkova, Victoria Azarenka, Ann Li and Barbora Krejcikova. While she has beaten a couple of Major champions, none of the players she faced so far were ranked in the top 50.

This will be the 10th career meeting between them, with Sabalenka leading Pegula 7-2 in the head-to-head. Their most recent encounter was the Miami Open final earlier this year, with Sabalenka prevailing in straight sets.

After losing their last three matches, all finals to boot, Pegula will be eager to settle the score this time. Sabalenka, meanwhile, will aim to take another step closer to a successful title defense, a feat no woman has accomplished at the US Open since Serena Williams in 2014.

The two have played some memorable matches in the past, and with a spot in the final up for grabs, expect them to put their best foot forward. On that note, here are the details on how to watch their upcoming showdown at the US Open.

Aryna Sabalenka vs Jessica Pegula match schedule

Their semifinal contest will take place on Thursday (September 4). The exact time will be known once the order of play is out.

Date: Thursday, September 4.

Time: TBA

Aryna Sabalenka vs Jessica Pegula streaming details

Jessica Pegula and Aryna Sabalenka at the Miami Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Fans can watch the semifinal match between Aryna Sabalenka and Jessica Pegula on the following channels and sites:

USA - ESPN, ESPN+, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes

UK - Sky Sports

Canada - TSN, RDS

India - Jio Hotstar, Star Sports

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

