Aryna Sabalenka vs Mirra Andreeva: Where to watch, TV schedule, live streaming details and more | BNP Paribas Open 2025 Final

The 2025 BNP Paribas Open women's singles final will feature top seed Aryna Sabalenka facing rising 17-year-old sensation Mirra Andreeva.

Sabalenka has been near perfect at Indian Wells this year. The 2023 runner-up got a bye in the first round and began her tournament with a 7-6 (4), 6-3 win over McCartney Kessler in the second round. In her next two matches, she dispatched Lucia Bronzetti and Sonay Kartal, winning both rounds with a similar scoreline of 6-1, 6-2.

Sabalenka faced her first seeded opponent of the tournament in the quarterfinals, where she played against 24th-seeded Liudmila Samsonova. In another dominant performance, the Belarusian won 6-2, 6-3. However, the top seed's best performance came in the semifinal, against fifth-seeded Madison Keys who had handed her a heartbreaking loss at the Australian Open final earlier this year.

In one of the most lopsided matches at Indian Wells this year, Sabalenka ran through Keys, winning 6-0, 6-1 to reach her second Indian Wells final.

Meanwhile, Mirra Andreeva arrived at Indian Wells in form as she won her maiden WTA 1000 title at the Dubai Tennis Championships last month. The Russian teenager is the ninth seed at the event and began her campaign with a 7-5, 6-4 win over Varvara Gracheva in the second round.

In the next match Andreev faced off against Clara Tauson, whom she had beaten in the final in Dubai. The Russian maintained her dominance in the rematch, winning 6-3, 6-0. She put up another impressive performance against former Indian Wells champion Elena Rybakina in the fourth round, winning 6-1, 6-2.

Andreeva continued her good form as she defeated 23rd-seeded Elina Svitolina in straight sets in the quarterfinal. She then faced off against second seed and defending champion Iga Swiatek in the semifinal. The Pole was the favorite to win as she had won the title twice and was in exceptional form. However, for a second tournament running, Andreeva triumphed over Swiatek, winning 7-6 (1), 1-6, 6-3.

Aryna Sabalenka vs Mirra Andreeva Match Schedule

The women's singles final at the 2025 BNP Paribas Open will take place on March, 16 (Sunday), The exact timing of the match though, is yet to be decided.

Date: March 16, (Sunday)

Time: TBD

Aryna Sabalenka vs Mirra Andreeva Streaming details

The following channels in the respective countries will air the Indian Wells final between Aryna Sabalenka and Mirra Andreeva

Tennis Channel/ TC Plus - USA

TSN - Canada (English Language)

TVA - Canada (French Language)

Sky Sports - United Kingdom and Ireland, Italy, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Lichtenstein, Luxembourg, San Marino, Vatican City

Play Sports / Telenet - Belgium

Supertennis - Italy

Tennis Channel - Spain

Tencent, MIGU, Youku - China

Tennis Channel - India

For more streaming details click here

