Aryna Sabalenka became the first woman since 2013 to defend the Australian Open women’s singles crown, ousting Zheng Qinwen 6-3, 6-2 in the final of the 2024 edition on Saturday.

The Belarusian’s win Down Under marked her second Grand Slam title. Speaking about how the experience of lifting her second Major trophy was different from her first during her post-match press conference, she said that the win helped her understand why the great champions still cried after each win.

Sabalenka recalled how she used to find it funny when players would get emotional after winning a Slam that they had already won on a number of occasions previously. However, winning the Australian Open for the second time had made her realise that every win was challenging and emotional in its own right.

"So I feel like, because before I was watching all these champions crying after each Slam, I was, like, come on, you've done it, like, 15 times," Aryna Sabalenka said. "Why are you still crying? Right now, I didn't even get to that point, but I feel like I understand why they still crying."

"Because every time, the same pressure, the same expectations. You want it same way. So it's always emotional. Yeah, it's still the same, you know," she added.

Sabalenka also revealed that she had believed that last year’s win would help her play with more freedom, which did not turn out to be the case for her.

"You know what? I actually felt after last year it's going to help me to be more free and don't care about things, and blah, blah, blah," Aryna Sabalenka said. "But not really."

"You still feel the same. You still want it badly and you still working very hard for it, and you still have to show up and fight for it and show your best level," she added.

“I'm speechless right now” - Aryna Sabalenka on Australian Open triumph

Aryna Sabalenka at the 2024 Australian Open.

Aryna Sabalenka also reflected on her performance in the final, saying she was happy with the level that she brought to the final against a “very tough” opponent in Zheng Qinwen.

The former World No. 1 went on to that she was “speechless” and was having a hard time putting her emotions into words.

“I'm speechless right now,” Aryna Sabalenka said. “I don't know how to describe my emotions. But definitely I'm super, super happy and proud of everything I was able to achieve so far.”

“Yeah, just happy with the level I played today. She's a great player and very tough opponent. I'm super happy that I was able to get this win today,” she added.

Sabalenka had captured her first Grand Slam title at the Australian Open last year, ousting Elena Rybakina in the final. She has now defended her title without dropping a set all fortnight at Melbourne Park.