  • home icon
  • Tennis
  • Carlos Alcaraz
  • "Aryna Sabalenka would've tore the TV down" - Fans react as Carlos Alcaraz refuses to watch Team World's celebration after Laver Cup loss

"Aryna Sabalenka would've tore the TV down" - Fans react as Carlos Alcaraz refuses to watch Team World's celebration after Laver Cup loss

By Sudipto Pati
Modified Sep 23, 2025 02:17 GMT
Carlos Alcaraz at the 2025 Laver Cup (Source: Getty)
Carlos Alcaraz at the 2025 Laver Cup (Source: Getty)

Carlos Alcaraz blatantly refused to watch Team World celebrating its 2025 Laver Cup title triumph. This sparked a myriad of playful reactions from tennis fans.

Ad

Alcaraz, the reigning World No. 1 and six-time Major champion, was expected to lead Team Europe to Laver Cup glory, as he did last year on his debut at the men's team tennis event. However, this time around, the Spaniard ended up on the losing side. The 22-year-old lost his first singles match to Taylor Fritz, and even though he won his second singles outing as well as a doubles contest with Casper Ruud, it wasn't enough.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

World No. 3 Alexander Zverev was dispatched in straight sets by Fritz in the decisive clash on the third day of action, resulting in Team World winning the Laver Cup title for the third time. Later, as the Andre Agassi-led team began their celebrations on the Chase Center court in San Francisco, Carlos Alcaraz, who at the time was in an indoor lounge area, turned off the TV because it was displaying the celebrations.

Ad
Ad

Amused by the Spaniard's actions, many tennis fans on X (formerly Twitter) delivered their reactions.

"Sabalenka would have tore the tv set down," one fan wrote, playfully bringing up the WTA No. 1's tendency to lose her cool after losses.
"I'm dying he was so intent on finding that off switch," commented another.
"I don't blame him ... you can be happy for the other team, but that doesn't mean you want to watch them celebrate ... especially right after you lost," another fan chimed in.
Ad
"Ooooo he’s big mad," opined one.
"Some of his fans says he dgaf about winning this tournament but the boy literally can't even stand Team World's celebration," another added.
"And then people say Fritz beat him because he didn't care about the game," weighed in yet another fan.

Carlos Alcaraz explained real reason behind his shock loss to Taylor Fritz on day two of Laver Cup 2025

Carlos Alcaraz (left) and Taylor Fritz (right) after the conclusion of their match at the 2025 Laver Cup (Source: Getty)
Carlos Alcaraz (left) and Taylor Fritz (right) after the conclusion of their match at the 2025 Laver Cup (Source: Getty)

Following his shocking 3-6, 2-6 defeat at the hands of Taylor Fritz on the second day of action at the 2025 Laver Cup, Carlos Alcaraz attended a press conference. Here, he told reporters that the lack of practice infrastructure at San Francisco's Chase Center made it difficult for him to sufficiently prepare for the match.

Ad
"I think before a tournament, before the first match you have to practice. You have to play sets. You have to play points. Here, as I said, having just one court to both teams, and we are seven in the team to both teams, I barely practiced one hour per day, which for me I'm not used to do that," Alcaraz said.

Now that the Laver Cup is done and dusted, Carlos Alcaraz will turn his attention towards the Japan Open in Tokyo, where he will be participating for the first time in his career. The Spaniard is set to lock horns with Sebastian Baez in his opening match at the ATP 500 event.

About the author
Sudipto Pati

Sudipto Pati

Twitter icon

Sudipto is a Tennis journalist at Sportskeeda holding a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication. He has an experience of 3+ years across the market research, travel, health, lifestyle and sports sectors.

Sudipto has followed Tennis since the early 2000s and stays up-to-date with the sport by following both active and former Tennis players, and seasoned journalists. He also follows ATP and WTA updates, watches documentaries and interviews of professionals, and only reads esteemed publications. He sources all information for his articles only from credible publications stays away from unsubstantiated claims. In just a matter of 3 months, he has gained a readership of almost 2 million at Sportskeeda!

Sudipto admires Rafael Nadal for his fiercely competitive on-court nature and his ability to make memorable comebacks after injury layoffs. The Spaniard may be the GOAT for him, but he also respects the accomplishments of Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer.

Beyond Tennis, Sudipto also has an interest in music, football, and video games alongside cooking and traveling.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Sudipto Pati
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications