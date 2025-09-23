"Aryna Sabalenka would've tore the TV down" - Fans react as Carlos Alcaraz refuses to watch Team World's celebration after Laver Cup loss

Carlos Alcaraz blatantly refused to watch Team World celebrating its 2025 Laver Cup title triumph. This sparked a myriad of playful reactions from tennis fans.Alcaraz, the reigning World No. 1 and six-time Major champion, was expected to lead Team Europe to Laver Cup glory, as he did last year on his debut at the men's team tennis event. However, this time around, the Spaniard ended up on the losing side. The 22-year-old lost his first singles match to Taylor Fritz, and even though he won his second singles outing as well as a doubles contest with Casper Ruud, it wasn't enough.World No. 3 Alexander Zverev was dispatched in straight sets by Fritz in the decisive clash on the third day of action, resulting in Team World winning the Laver Cup title for the third time. Later, as the Andre Agassi-led team began their celebrations on the Chase Center court in San Francisco, Carlos Alcaraz, who at the time was in an indoor lounge area, turned off the TV because it was displaying the celebrations.Amused by the Spaniard's actions, many tennis fans on X (formerly Twitter) delivered their reactions.&quot;Sabalenka would have tore the tv set down,&quot; one fan wrote, playfully bringing up the WTA No. 1's tendency to lose her cool after losses.&quot;I'm dying he was so intent on finding that off switch,&quot; commented another.&quot;I don't blame him ... you can be happy for the other team, but that doesn't mean you want to watch them celebrate ... especially right after you lost,&quot; another fan chimed in.&quot;Ooooo he’s big mad,&quot; opined one.&quot;Some of his fans says he dgaf about winning this tournament but the boy literally can't even stand Team World's celebration,&quot; another added.&quot;And then people say Fritz beat him because he didn't care about the game,&quot; weighed in yet another fan.Carlos Alcaraz explained real reason behind his shock loss to Taylor Fritz on day two of Laver Cup 2025Carlos Alcaraz (left) and Taylor Fritz (right) after the conclusion of their match at the 2025 Laver Cup (Source: Getty)Following his shocking 3-6, 2-6 defeat at the hands of Taylor Fritz on the second day of action at the 2025 Laver Cup, Carlos Alcaraz attended a press conference. Here, he told reporters that the lack of practice infrastructure at San Francisco's Chase Center made it difficult for him to sufficiently prepare for the match.&quot;I think before a tournament, before the first match you have to practice. You have to play sets. You have to play points. Here, as I said, having just one court to both teams, and we are seven in the team to both teams, I barely practiced one hour per day, which for me I'm not used to do that,&quot; Alcaraz said.Now that the Laver Cup is done and dusted, Carlos Alcaraz will turn his attention towards the Japan Open in Tokyo, where he will be participating for the first time in his career. The Spaniard is set to lock horns with Sebastian Baez in his opening match at the ATP 500 event.