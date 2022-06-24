"As always the easiest for Djokovic and the hardest to Rafa" - Tennis fans react to Rafael Nadal's projected path to Wimbledon 2022 title

Rafael Nadal has been handed a challenging path in his bid to win a record-extending 23rd Grand Slam title, drawing varied reactions from tennis fans on social media. Many believe that the Spaniard has his work cut out after the draw was announced for the 2022 Wimbledon Championships.

Nadal is drawn to face the likes of Sam Querrey (2017 semifinalist), Marin Cilic (2017 finalist), Felix-Auger Aliassime, and Stefanos Tsitsipas/Matteo Berrettini en route to the finals, where Novak Djokovic is expected to be his opponent.

Fans flocked to social media as soon as the draw was announced, expressing their thoughts and opinions on the 22-time Major champion's projected path to the title. Some opined that Novak Djokovic has it much easier than the Mallorcan.

"As always the easiest for Djokovic and the hardest to Rafa," one fan wrote on Twitter.

"Nadal has to face Cilic, Berrettini/Tsisipas before reaching finals. All these players have at least reached Grandslam finals for one time. But for Djokovic there is no one in his path have reached finals before," another fan expressed.

"Nadal has to face Cilic, Berrettini/Tsisipas before reaching finals. All these players have at least reached Grandslam finals for one time. But for Djokovic there is no one in his path have reached finals before," another fan expressed.

The early rounds at Wimbledon have always been more challenging for the two-time champion to navigate. The quicker, more slippery courts with a low bounce in the first week are less favourable for his game. The Spaniard will face Francisco Cerundolo in his opening match while big-serving American Querrey looms large in Round 2.

Not Rafael Nadal



But match after match, VAMOS



R1 : Cerundolo

R2 : Querrey

R3 : Sonego

R4 : Cilic / Van de Zandschulp

QF : Auger Aliassime

SF : Tsitsipas / Berrettini

Final : Djokovic / Alcaraz / Hurkacz



If I speak 🤐 Here's Rafa's potential draw for #Wimbledon2022
R1 : Cerundolo
R2 : Querrey
R3 : Sonego
R4 : Cilic / Van de Zandschulp
QF : Auger Aliassime
SF : Tsitsipas / Berrettini
Final : Djokovic / Alcaraz / Hurkacz

I 100% believe in Rafa's chances to win the tournament by the way, I just think he deserved a better draw for once!
But match after match, VAMOS

this is tough man all the grass specialists in Rafa half with the veterans like Cilic and Querrey

Meanwhile, others dug a bit deeper into the 36-year-old's draw, explaining why they believe he will come through the challenges with flying colors.

"Nadal's draw is not that bad. Cilic hasn't gone past the 3R at Wimbledon since 2017! Querrey lost in the first round of QUALIFYING at the French Open. FAA faces a very red-hot Maxime Cressy. Kyrgios/Shapovalov/Tsitstipas are in Berrettini's quarter. Rafa did good w/ no Hurkacz," said a tweet from one account.

"Nadal's draw is not that bad. Cilic hasn't gone past the 3R at Wimbledon since 2017! Querrey lost in the first round of QUALIFYING at the French Open. FAA faces a very red-hot Maxime Cressy. Kyrgios/Shapovalov/Tsitstipas are in Berrettini's quarter. Rafa did good w/ no Hurkacz," said a tweet from one account.

I'm not too worried about the Wimbledon draw. Hopefully the first couple of rounds will go smoothly and who knows how it goes for Cilic, FAA and Berrettini. All I know is that our guy will fight til the end no matter the opponent

The Spaniard played out an epic five-setter at the French Open against Auger-Aliassime and the Canadian is in the same quarter as Nadal in the Wimbledon draw. Tsitsipas/Berrettini and eventually Djokovic, who are expected opponents in further rounds, are all among the title favorites.

"If we reach the second week, Rafa will be ahead of Berrettini" - Rafael Nadal's coach Francisco Roig

Previews: The Championships - Wimbledon 2022

Former player Francisco Roig, who is part of Nadal's coaching staff, spoke about the Spaniard's chances at the 2022 Wimbledon Championships. Roig, who expressed that the 36-year-old is working as hard as ever to find his best form at Wimbledon, believes the Spaniard is the third favorite for Wimbledon, behind Djokovic and Berrettini.

At the same time, he feels Nadal will be much tougher to beat if he makes it through to the second week.

"With Rafa you aspire to everything. The favorites are Novak Djokovic, Matteo Berrettini and Rafa, in this order. If we reach the second week, Rafa will be ahead of Berrettini," Roig said.

He also spoke about the second seed's fitness ahead of the tournament after he recently underwent a new form of treatment on his injured left foot.

"Rafa has to go to Wimbledon because he feels good and the treatment so far has worked. He is going to try to win. The pressure is always there. His feelings have always been good," Roig added.

The World No. 4 last played at Wimbledon in 2019, where he lost in the semifinals to great rival Roger Federer. He is chasing his third Wimbledon title and the first since 2010.

