"As a black person, I want to receive the respect that Serena had"- Frances Tiafoe on the legacy he wants to leave behind after his tennis career

World No. 19 Frances Tiafoe is having a strong end to his season this year. The American registered his best-ever result at Flushing Meadows with a run to the last four of the US Open Championships. He also ended Rafael Nadal's unbeaten streak in Grand Slam events this season.

The 24-year-old followed it up with an impressive display at the Laver Cup by helping Team World get over the line against Team Europe. Tiafoe and his American compatriot Jack Sock first defeated the iconic duo of Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer in what was the latter's last professional match of his career. He also outfoxed World No. 6 Stefanos Tsitsipas in the singles event to keep the scoreboard ticking for Team World.

Apart from the Swiss Maestro, Serena Williams also called time on her elusive career at this year's US Open. Tiafoe shared his goals and the legacy he wants to leave behind.

"Serena means everything to me and to many people. She and her sister are true icons of the sport. She is the real reason I believed I could be someone in the world of tennis. As a black person, I want to receive the respect that Serena had. When I finish my career, if many kids who look like me are playing tennis, then I will feel like I have won. That is my biggest goal," Frances Tiafoe said a recent interiew with a sports media line

"I'm very curious to see how far I can go in this sport; I have a lot of things to give to tennis" - Frances Tiafoe on his return to the ATP circuit in Tokyo

2022 US Open - Day 12- Frances Tiafoe

Frances Tiafoe, seeded fourth at the Tokyo Open, is one of the favorites to win the title. Casper Ruud, Taylor Fritz, and Nick Kyrgios are among others to also stake their claim for the title. However, the American has set his sights further and wants to aim higher.

"I'm trying to stay focused, which is the main thing. I'm very curious to see how far I can go in this sport. I have a lot of things to give to tennis. I think it's good for the sport that I do well," Frances Tiafoe said in his post match press conference

The former US Junior National Championships winner is currently one of the most in-form players on the ATP tour. He began his campaign in Tokyo with a formidable straight-sets win over Yasutaka Uchiyama 6-3, 6-4 and will square off against Spaniard Bernabe Zapata Miralles for a place in the quarterfinals on Wednesday.

José Morgado @josemorgado Solid first round for Frances Tiafoe in Tokyo.



He got a good chance to do well in this very open draw for a 500. Solid first round for Frances Tiafoe in Tokyo.He got a good chance to do well in this very open draw for a 500.

Poll : 0 votes