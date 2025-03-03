As Coco Gauff makes her Oscars red carpet debut in breathtaking look, Jalen Sera can't stop admiring her beauty

Coco Gauff’s 2025 Oscars debut has caused quite the buzz, with the American No. 1 gracing the red carpet in a stunning yellow gown. Jalen Sera, who doesn’t shy away from showing his love and admiration for the tennis player, was in awe of her latest appearance.

Gauff is set to compete at the 2025 Indian Wells Open near Palm Springs between March 5 and 16. Ahead of her campaign, she made a quick stop at UCLA, where she began her preparations. Coco Gauff also joined the who’s who of Hollywood royalty on Sunday, March 2, as she attended the 97th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre.

The World No. 3 stepped out in a bedazzled custom Miu Miu yellow gown with a stunning trail to enhance the look. Gauff was a sight to behold as she paired her dress with danglers, a Rolex, and a lovely braided updo.

Jalen Sera, an Atlanta-based guitarist, couldn’t stop admiring the American.

"THE star. Like come on man," he wrote on Instagram.

"Regal," he added, sharing another picture of Coco Gauff.

"Stunner. Wowowowowow!" Sera continued.

Jalen Sera on Instagram

Gauff attended the prestigious event alongside her mother Candi, who was all for being the 2023 US Open champion’s plus one. The mother-daughter duo had the time of their lives as they posed for pictures with several Hollywood celebrities.

Coco Gauff and Jalen Sera attended the Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival during the off-season

Gauff pictured at the 2025 Dubai Tennis Championships - Image Source: Getty

Coco Gauff made the most of her off-season before her 2025 campaign, spending time with her friends and relatives.

In November, the 20-year-old made a trip to Los Angeles with Jalen Sera to attend the Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival at the Dodger Stadium Grounds. The pair enjoyed the likes of Daniel Caesar, Tyler, the Creator, and Omar Apollo live. They also indulged in some arcade games during their visit.

After an intense training block and reunion with her loved ones, Coco Gauff began her 2025 journey by representing the USA at the United Cup. Here, the team, led by Gauff and Taylor Fritz, won their second trophy.

The young American then contested the Australian Open, where she crashed out in the quarterfinals against Paula Badosa. Gauff had a forgettable campaign in the Middle East, losing her opening matches at Doha and Dubai. She will look to rediscover her form in front of her home crowd in Indian Wells this week.

Gauff, who is chasing her 10th career title, is the third seed at the event, behind Aryna Sabalenka and defending champion Iga Swiatek.

