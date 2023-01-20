"As long as I can keep my feet grounded and head clear, that's all" - Victoria Azarenka on her chances of reaching Australian Open QF after 7 years

Victoria Azarenka knows what will be at stake when she takes the court in her next Australian Open match on Sunday (January 22). The two-time Australian Open winner beat Madison Keys on Friday (January 20) to reach the second week Down Under for the second straight year, tenth overall.

The 33-year-old recovered emphatically after dropping the first set 6-1, conceding just three games in the remainder of the match to roll into the second week. Azarenka was slow off the blocks, hitting just two winners and leaking three double faults as the American drew first blood.

However, the 2012-13 winner improved in the next two sets as Keys' level dropped, closing out a 99-minute victory to move to the second week. At her post-match press conference, the Belarusian said that she will look to use her experience as a first Australian Open quarterfinal since 2016 beckons:

"It (the upcoming match) is bigger on paper. I'm sure I'll have feelings, okay, it's fourth round, it's a step closer. But I do want to use that experience."

She continued:

"It's a long road. I'm aware of that. As long as I can keep my feet grounded and my head clear, that's all it is. But it is tempting to think that way, for sure.

The two-time Grand Slam winner will next play either Maria Sakkari or Zhu Lin for a place in the last eight.

"Nobody's going to play for you; you just got to go out and do what you believe is right" - Victoria Azarenka

Victoria Azarenka at the 2023 Australian Open

Victoria Azarenka has no qualms about admitting that she had to find solutions on the go after a slow start against Keys.

Providing a sneak peek at her mindset when the American was on the ascendancy in the game, Azarenka said:

"I actually told to myself ... I kept looking at my coach a little bit, not too much, but like he's going to tell me something magical and all of a sudden everything is going to change. But I told myself, Nobody's going to play for you, you just got to go out and do what you believe is right."

She continued:

"That is something I'm proud of, is for not freaking out or feeling bad for myself because that's kind of I think sometimes normal reactions when you have disappointment, when you have a challenge in front of you."

Azarenka is the only former Australian Open winner left in the draw.

Poll : 0 votes