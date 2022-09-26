Despite the emergence of Carlos Alcaraz as the World No.1, 21-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic believes that Rafael Nadal is still his greatest rival.

Both tennis legends have faced each other 59 times on the ATP tour (with Djokovic leading the head-to-head 30-29) and have competed in some of the most historic matches in the sport.

On being asked if the young Spaniard could be considered his biggest rival, Djokovic claimed that Nadal will stay his rival till the time he is active on the tour and playing the sport.

"Nadal is still here, he is still my biggest rival. As long as he plays, he is my biggest rival," said Djokovic.

He also revealed that just like Federer, he too would like to have all his rivals by his side when he retires from the sport.

"Their rivalry goes deeper than mine with the two of them. I didn't mind, in fact I enjoyed it. See Rafa come and play. A wish for me is to have my biggest rivals at my farewell. When will it happen? I don't know," he added.

"I'm happy to have been part of the European team, unfortunately we lost, but I think It was a fantastic week" - Novak Djokovic on Laver Cup

Novak Djokovic, Bjorn Borg and Roger Federer of Team Europe at the Laver Cup 2022 - Day Three

Novak Djokovic was part of Team Europe alongside rivals Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Andy Murray in Federer's final competitive tournament on the ATP tour.

Expressing his happiness at being part of the Laver Cup, the Serb said that he enjoyed being part of Team Europe and took with him memories that will last a lifetime.

"I'm happy to have been part of the European team, unfortunately we lost, but I think It was a fantastic week that I will stay with me forever," said Djokovic.

The Serbian mentioned that the Laver Cup was the perfect event for Federer to bow out as he is one of the founding fathers of the tournament.

"I think it has been very exciting, particularly because Roger said goodbye and we have all been able to feel a great energy because it is his farewell and because he has contributed a lot to tennis.

"He is one of the founders of the Laver Cup, it was his idea and I think that It was a fantastic way to say goodbye to your own competition. It's unique, it allows us to meet each other on the track, have fun, compete. We're human and we respect each other," added Novak Djokovic.

We Are Tennis @WeAreTennis "On the one hand it is sad that one of the greatest players of all time is leaving. On the other hand I was happy to see that he was so happy with how everything went. I am very grateful that I could witness this. It was one of the best moments of my life."



Novak Djokovic "On the one hand it is sad that one of the greatest players of all time is leaving. On the other hand I was happy to see that he was so happy with how everything went. I am very grateful that I could witness this. It was one of the best moments of my life."Novak Djokovic https://t.co/4maovHipAk

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far