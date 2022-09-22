"As of this moment, it's Olympia" - Alexis Ohanian on Serena Williams' next passion

Earlier in August, Serena Williams shocked the tennis world by announcing her retirement from professional tennis after the US Open swing. While she beat Danka Kovinic and Anett Kontaveit in her first two matches at the 2022 US Open, Australia's Ajla Tomljanovic stopped the American legend in the third round, marking the end of a 27-year-long career.

In her retirement note, Williams mentioned that she was planning to become a mother once again, but would not do so while still playing professional tennis.

Her husband Alexis Ohanian recently gave an interview to SportsCenter and was asked about Serena Williams' next passion. He was quick to reveal that the tennis star was giving all of her time to their five-year-old daughter Olympia.

"I mean really, as of this moment, it's Olympia. It is the amazing five-year-old that we made that I'm so grateful for because you know, Serena sacrificed a lot just to bring Olympia into the world," Ohanian said.

"And the honest-to-God truth is that I have no doubt in my mind, even someone who's gotten to the mountaintop like she has, achieved everything, broken every record, become the undisputed greatest, she has something to transition into that I know she cares about even more, which I think is a tremendous blessing because there are a lot of folks who get to those heights and at some point, they evolve out of it, and they need to find that next thing that gives them that purpose and drive," he added.

"For me, when you announce retirement, you should retire" - John McEnroe on Serena Williams, Roger Federer's decision

Serena Williams (L) and Roger Federer

In a recent interview, seven-time Grand Slam champion John McEnroe weighed in on the trend of professional athletes returning to the sport after announcing their retirement. The American legend stated that Roger Federer and Serena Williams should not take a u-turn on their decision and stay retired.

"Both these superstars and legends can do whatever they want. For me, when you announce retirement, you should retire. But you look at other athletes and they come back and they think, 'Hey, I just played well, I can still win' so that's really up to them," McEnroe said.

"On the one hand, I think they're ready to move on, but then it's so difficult to do that because it's such a big part of your life. Then if they did come back, you wouldn't hold it against them. Of course, we want to see them play forever but it feels like when you make those types of announcements, it's right to say 'this is the way it should end'. I think it would be better for all concerned," he added.

